Why Schlumberger Shares Are Climbing Higher

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Schlumberger NV SLB shares are trading higher by 2.93% at $41.84 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results....

Benzinga

