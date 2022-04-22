Why Schlumberger Shares Are Climbing Higher

Momentus Inc. - Class A Common Stock's (NASDAQ:MNTS) short percent of float has fallen 21.64% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.00 million shares sold short, which is 3.91% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.

