Why Moving Image Technologies Shares Are Popping Off

By Henry Khederian
 3 days ago
Moving Image Technologies Inc MITQ shares are trading higher by 34.8% at $1.55 after the company and SNDBX announced a strategic partnership to bring the full theatre experience to the gaming and e-Sports market. MiT says the company...

Benzinga

