With less than a week to go before the NFL draft, Cowboys fans are still clinging to the hope that the Joneses will jump into the free agency pool with every name that surfaces. Stephen Jones gave a politically-correct answer on Friday when asked in a roundabout way about 49ers star Deebo Samuel. And former Seahawks defensive back is talking comeback, which means Dallas is once again considered a landing spot.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO