ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Make-A-Wish sends young train enthusiast Alex Young to Grand Central Terminal

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake-A-Wish grants wishes of deserving children in difficult times....

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Central Terminal#Make A Wish
Gillian Sisley

Father Refuses to 'Babysit' His Own Newborn Baby

According to data, 80 million households in the US have children, which is about 40% of all households in America. With a population so high, it's only natural that most of these parents would require a babysitter from time to time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Award-winning apprentice, 25, and young mechanic, 22, are mowed down and killed while repairing a broken bus - as heartbroken family and friends pay tribute

The second young man to die in a horrific accident has been identified as an award-winning mechanic. Lleyton Bartlett, 22, and his colleague Aaron Pitt, 25, were sent by bus service company CDC Queensland to fix a TransLink bus on the Nambour Connection Road in Woombye, Sunshine Coast, at about 3.30pm on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Zoo Porcupine Shares 'the Wonders of Porcupine Childbirth' By Giving Birth in Front of Guests

On Friday, March 25, the baby cape porcupine entered the world and delighted visitors at the ZSL London Zoo when mom Hettie gave birth in front of guests. "It was totally up to Hettie where she gave birth, and this time — her second baby in seven months — she decided to leave her cozy indoor dens and share the wonders of porcupine childbirth with our excited visitors," zookeeper Veronica Heldt said in a statement about the moment.
ANIMALS
InspireMore

“As Long As We Have Air In Our Lungs, There’s Hope.” Mom Reunites With Family Months After Rare Transplant. “It Gave Me The Chance To Dream.”

It’s never easy to spend time away from your loved ones. Sarah Granados knows a thing or two about being separated from her family. The mom-of-3 from Gastonia, North Carolina has been coping with serious health problems for over a decade. Her troubles started back in 2012 when she went in for surgery to remove her gallbladder.
GASTONIA, NC
IFLScience

Walking Blood Banks: Why US Children Were Tattooed With Their Blood Type In The 1950s

Tattooing children and babies isn't something you'd expect of the straight-laced 1950s. It's hard to picture a '50s dad crying with pride at little Jimmy's first sleeve. However, many babies and children were tattooed across Utah and Indiana for years – not in a quest to be "rad" but in response to fears of nuclear war and the resulting rads.
SOCIETY
UPI News

Ohio zoo announces hatching of baby Humboldt penguin

April 21 (UPI) -- The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio announced the hatching of a baby Humboldt penguin that is being hand-raised by keepers. The zoo announced on Twitter that the baby was hatched March 20, and the decision was made to hand-raise the tiny penguin due to the birds being kept indoors to protect them from an avian flu outbreak.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy