Sharon Osbourne looks effortlessly chic in a long black coat and a stylish bowler hat as she leaves the BBC

Sharon Osbourne looked effortlessly chic as she left BBC Broadcasting House in London after promoting her new show on Talk TV.

The 69-year-old wowed in a long black coat and a stylish bowler hat as she stepped out on Friday.

The former The Talk panellist sported black trousers and she paired it with black and white platform trainers.

She carried her essentials in a black quilted Chanel handbag which donned a gold chain strap.

She accessorised with a chic grey scarf and a glamorous pair of large sunglasses.

The TV personality beamed as she stepped out and made her way home after the interview.

TalkTV, the newest venture from News UK, will air on linear TV platforms as well as online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube.

Sharon ended her run on The Talk after 11 seasons last March amid the network's investigation into allegations that she made racist comments.

The drama came to a head on a show on March 10, 2021, during which Sharon defended comments that Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle.

During the discussion, Sharon demanded of cohost Sheryl Underwood, 'Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things… I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?'

The moment was contentious, and Sharon later apologized.

'To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry,' she said in a statement. 'I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.'

But two former co-hosts then came forward to accuse Sharon of making racist and homophobic comments.

Holly Robinson Peete said that Sharon called her 'too ghetto' to producers, while Leah Remini, said she heard Sharon says racist things about former co-host Julie Chen and homophobic things about The Talk creator Sara Gilbert.

Sharon denied the allegations, but CBS launched an investigation and soon announced that Sharon was leaving the show.

In September, Sharon gave her first in-depth interview since the incident to DailyMailTV, defending her comments on the show.

'It was a freedom of speech matter. It was pure freedom of speech,' Sharon told DailyMailTV. 'A journalist friend of mine who wrote something that people didn't like and then a few crazies out there, some thugs go, "You must be racist, that's why you're saying it," about my friend Piers. It's like, come on.'