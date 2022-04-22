ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Osbourne looks effortlessly chic in a long black coat and a stylish bowler hat as she leaves the BBC

By Ellen Coughlan, Carly Stern For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Sharon Osbourne looked effortlessly chic as she left BBC Broadcasting House in London after promoting her new show on Talk TV.

The 69-year-old wowed in a long black coat and a stylish bowler hat as she stepped out on Friday.

The former The Talk panellist sported black trousers and she paired it with black and white platform trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNqg7_0fH96xQr00
Looking good: Sharon Osbourne, 69, looked effortlessly chic on Friday as she left BBC Broadcasting House in London after promoting her new show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsLJp_0fH96xQr00
Work it! The TV host wowed in a long black coat and a stylish bowler hat as she stepped out

She carried her essentials in a black quilted Chanel handbag which donned a gold chain strap.

She accessorised with a chic grey scarf and a glamorous pair of large sunglasses.

The TV personality beamed as she stepped out and made her way home after the interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5LIQ_0fH96xQr00
Style: The former The Talk panellist sported black trousers and she paired it with black and white platform trainers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtbEP_0fH96xQr00
Designer: She carried her essentials in a black quilted Chanel handbag which donned a gold chain strap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zK5eD_0fH96xQr00
Home time: Sharon appeared in great spirits as she left the studios with a coffee in her hands 

TalkTV, the newest venture from News UK, will air on linear TV platforms as well as online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube.

Sharon ended her run on The Talk after 11 seasons last March amid the network's investigation into allegations that she made racist comments.

The drama came to a head on a show on March 10, 2021, during which Sharon defended comments that Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle.

During the discussion, Sharon demanded of cohost Sheryl Underwood, 'Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things… I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?'

The moment was contentious, and Sharon later apologized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXkHd_0fH96xQr00
Former show: Sharon, who was fired from The Talk CBS in March 2021, recently said that even if they asked her to return, she wouldn't be interested
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3own6b_0fH96xQr00
End of an era: Sharon ended her run on the talk after 11 seasons last March amid the network's investigation into allegations that she made racist comments

'To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry,' she said in a statement. 'I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.'

But two former co-hosts then came forward to accuse Sharon of making racist and homophobic comments.

Holly Robinson Peete said that Sharon called her 'too ghetto' to producers, while Leah Remini, said she heard Sharon says racist things about former co-host Julie Chen and homophobic things about The Talk creator Sara Gilbert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwDAh_0fH96xQr00
Controversial: Two former co-hosts then came forward to accuse Sharon of making racist and homophobic comments (pictured L-R Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Marissa Jaret Winokur. T pictured in 2010)

Sharon denied the allegations, but CBS launched an investigation and soon announced that Sharon was leaving the show.

In September, Sharon gave her first in-depth interview since the incident to DailyMailTV, defending her comments on the show.

'It was a freedom of speech matter. It was pure freedom of speech,' Sharon told DailyMailTV. 'A journalist friend of mine who wrote something that people didn't like and then a few crazies out there, some thugs go, "You must be racist, that's why you're saying it," about my friend Piers. It's like, come on.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ta2t5_0fH96xQr00
The Talk: Sharon denied the allegations, but CBS launched an investigation and soon announced that Sharon was leaving the show (pictured with Elaine Welteroth and Sheryl Underwood)

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession about eldest daughter Aimee

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her daughter Aimee in a candid new interview, revealing that her eldest doesn’t get on with her two siblings, Jack and Kelly. Chatting to The Sunday Times, the TV personality spoke about Aimee’s dislike of their lifestyle, and her decision to opt out of their reality show The Osbournes. She explained: "Aimee doesn’t like the life we lead. It’s not her. The kids don’t get on [with her], and I’m not going to [expletive] and say they do."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne amuses fans with latest post - and we can relate!

Sharon Osbourne has shared the most adorable video - and we can definitely relate to it! The clip, from The Secret Life of Kids, shows a toddler seeing that there are several puppies to play with. The supporting caption reads: "Actual footage of me every time I see a dog."
CELEBRITIES
People

The Talk Gets Renewed for Season 13 After Several Casting Shakeups: 'Here We Come!'

The Emmy-winning daytime talk show, which first premiered in 2010, has officially been renewed for season 13. Series moderator Natalie Morales will return along with co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Jerry O'Connell. Morales, 49, announced the exciting news during the live broadcast of Monday's show. Even Morales'...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne supported by former The Talk co-stars on social media

Sharon Osbourne recently shared an emotional video online with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, where they urged their followers to help with the Ukraine refugee crisis. And after posting the footage, which was filmed inside their home in LA, they received mass support from their fans and friends, including Sharon's former The Talk co-star Carrie Ann Inaba.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
Decider.com

Joy Behar Throws Off-Color Insult at Marjorie Taylor Greene on ‘The View’: “Looks Like She Has a Mustache”

It was “Feel Good Friday” today on The View, and apparently what made today’s hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and LeAnn Rimes feel good was ganging up on congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia who recently made headlines for calling the police on Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about her on the April 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
GEORGIA STATE
