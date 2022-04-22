McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign following Jan. 6 attack, according new audio

Days after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Rep. Liz Cheney that he thought President Donald Trump should resign, according to audio obtained by The New York Times and later aired by MSNBC Thursday.

In the audio, dated Jan. 10, 2021, Cheney is heard asking McCarthy if he thinks there's "any chance" of Trump resigning.

"My gut tells me no. I am seriously thinking about having that conversation with him tonight," the California Republican responds. He then talks about calling the former president and says he knows the then-impeachment resolution would pass in the House.

"The only discussion I would have with him is I think this [impeachment] will pass, and it would be my recommendation that he should resign," he continues. "I mean, that would be my take, but I don't think he would take it. But I don't know."

The audio conversation contradicts previous statements from McCarthy's office – which originally denied that the Republican leader told colleagues about urging Trump to resign in face of possible impeachment. “McCarthy never said he’d call Trump to say he should resign,” McCarthy's spokesperson Mark Bednar told the Times.

In a Jan. 7, 2021 statement from McCarthy about the attack on the Capitol, McCarthy originally condemned "the violent mob that descended on the Capitol" and noted that "Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States."

In a Jan. 13, 2021 address, McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans gain control during the fall midterm elections, noted that Trump "bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters,” and he added the president "should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding." Still, he made no mention of resignation recommendations publicly.

Republicans on Jan. 6:Opinions of Trump's role in Capitol riots softened between Jan. 6 and acquittal vote

After the Times' Thursday article, but before the audio recording was released, McCarthy issued a statement on Twitter – stating that the reporting was "totally false and wrong."

The lawmaker added that the "corporate media is obsessed with doing everything it can to further the liberal agenda" and that "the past year and a half have proven that our country was better off when President Trump was in the White House."

After the audio tape was aired for the first time on MSNBC, numerous Twitter users stressed that the statement didn't "age well."

"GOP *knows* Trump committed insurrection—yet still defend him over US Democracy," author and attorney Qasim Rashid wrote on Twitter.

The account of McCarthy and Cheney's phone call is part of the Times' Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin's upcoming book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America's Future." Burns and Martin note that, beyond Thursday's revelations, there's more they've uncovered.

"We have a lot more on tape from this period [following Jan. 6] ... it is sensitive, it is delicate, and we have it all on tape," Martin told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. "It's going to tell a very different story about this period than the story that many people are trying to tell right now."

A spokesperson for Cheney confirmed to USA TODAY that the House select committee investigating the insurrection "has asked Kevin McCarthy to speak with us about these events but he has so far declined. Representative Cheney did not record or leak the tape and does not know how the reporters got it."

The audio depicts a very different McCarthy from the one who has been leading House Republicans over the last year and a half and who has remained allied with Trump even after delivering a speech on the House floor shortly after Jan. 6, during which he called the attack on the Capitol "un-American." At the time, McCarthy called the assault among the saddest days of his career and told his fellow Republicans that Trump "bears responsibility" for the violence.

Even after the violence, though, McCarthy joined half of the House Republicans in voting to challenge Joe Biden's election victory.

Since then, the California Republican has distanced himself from any criticism of Trump and has avoided directly linking him to what happened. Within weeks of the siege at the Capitol McCarthy said he did not think Trump provoked the attack, as other prominent Republicans said at the time.

Instead, McCarthy has cozied up to Trump, visiting him at the former president's Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago as he relies on the former president's brand for campaign support this fall.

McCarthy indicated during an interview with The Associated Press this week in California that Trump will motivate voters to turn out for the party in this fall's midterm elections.

"He'll motivate, get a lot of people out," McCarthy said at a GOP event in Fresno.

There was little immediate reaction Thursday night from fellow Republicans who could determine his future.

To be sure, no other Republican leader in the House has amassed the standing to challenge McCarthy for the leadership position.

McCarthy has recruited the class of newcomers bolstering GOP ranks and raised millions to bolster Republican campaigns. He has drawn his closest rivals into the fold even as he works to shore up the votes that would be needed to become speaker.

An outside group aligned with McCarthy has led fundraising ahead of the midterm elections, and rank-and-file Republicans working to regain the House majority are unlikely to be critical of the leader ahead of November.

USA TODAY has reached out to both McCarthy and Cheney's offices for further comment.

A year later:Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrests

The Associated Press contributed to this report.