Norfolk, VA

Norfolk police investigating 2 shootings: one downtown, one fatal that led to car crash

By Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Norfolk police investigating 2 shootings: one downtown, one fatal that led to car crash

Norfolk police are investigating two shootings in 12 hours, including one that proved to be fatal and another that occurred near MacArthur Center mall.

The fatal shooting occurred early Friday in the 1400 block of Shelton Avenue, in the Fox Hall community.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. following a report of gunshots. While there, they were advised a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound following a crash in the 200 block of 35th Street.

Police said the 21-year-old man, who was shot and seriously injured, drove nearly 5 miles afterward and ended up getting into a crash near the intersection of 35th Street and Llewellyn Avenue.

The man, identified as Deonta A. Flythe Jr., was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died.

The fatal shooting occurred just 12 hours after one downtown that injured a 26-year-old man.

The incident happened at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Monticello Avenue, police spokesperson Noel Lipieko wrote in an email. The block lies between the mall and Norfolk Scope Arena, and is home to several restaurants.

The man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to recover, Lipieko said.

No arrests or suspect information has been announced in either of the cases.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Norfolk, VA
