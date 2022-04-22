ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat at Hawks Gameday Information: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

Television, streaming, radio, and odds for Game Three in Atlanta.

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. It's the third game of the series and is sure to be a great matchup. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

National Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

The Heat have dominated through two games.

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

Odds

Spread: MIA -1.5

Moneyline: ATL +100, MIA -118

Total O/U: 221.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Comments / 0

