Townhomes planned at Brown, Country Club in Mesa

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTeZ0_0fH96QV000

A 16-townhome development is planned south of Brown Road and east of Country Club Drive in Mesa.

The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board recently voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to approve a site plan review for the development on 1.2 acres. Board member Shelly Allen was absent.

A single-family residence is presently on the property, Planner Sean Pesek said at a study session prior to the board’s April 13 meeting.

“We’re looking at four two-story buildings,” he said. “Pedestrian circulation is provided throughout and the units furthest north have direct connection to the existing sidewalk and then connections from the guest parking areas along the east side as well.”

Jessica Carlson of Newmark Homes is the applicant. Equity Connect Holdings LLC is the owner.

The units will be two stories and have three bedrooms with approximately 1,384 livable square feet, according to a written project narrative.

“Each unit will have a two-car, alley-load garage and private open space in the form of a shaded courtyard in the front,” it states. “The proposed development will provide surface parking and have utility connections to the existing public mains in Ninth Place. Stormwater retention will be provided in underground retention along the western edge of the property with dissipation through stone bed infiltration.”

The seven-member Mesa Planning and Zoning Board conducts hearings and makes recommendations to council on requests for changes in zoning and on required site plans.

It also considers and recommends changes in the city’s long-range plans and in the municipal code concerning planning and zoning matters. Members are appointed for staggered terms of three years, according to the city’s website.

