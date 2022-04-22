ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in NY mom’s duffel bag death was handyman, boyfriend: police

By Aliza Chasan, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

QUEENS, N.Y. ( WPIX ) — A handyman who’d had an on-and-off affair with a Queens, New York, mom allegedly stabbed her to death, put her body in a duffel bag and pulled it outside, police said Thursday.

Officers arrested David Bonola, 44, on charges of murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s accused of stabbing Orsolya Gaal, a 51-year-old mom of two teens, 58 times.

Gaal went out to Lincoln Center on Friday night, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig said. She was back in Queens at a local bar by 11:20 p.m. and got home around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. It’s believed Bonola was either let inside or used a hidden key he knew about to get into the home around 12:30 a.m.

Mayor, police department respond to viral video of officers detaining crying 8-year-old

“A heated argument ensues between the two in the basement, a knife is brandished, a violent struggle ensues resulting in our victim being stabbed ruthlessly and brutally in excess of 55 times, resulting in her demise,” Essig said.

Bonola allegedly put Gaal into a hockey bag belonging to her son, then dumped the bag near Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway — about a half a mile from her home. A man walking his dog found the bag and called the police, according to sources.

Essig said investigators found a jacket in nearby Forest Park believed to be worn by Bonola during the crime. Detectives also later found boots, a shirt and bloody bandages. They determined Bonola got medical treatment for wounds to both hands.

Blaze on: NJ residents line up at dispensary on 1st day of marijuana sales

Once he was taken into police custody, Bonola made incriminating statements, Essig said. He has no prior arrests police know of. Bonola is the only suspect in the case.

Police said the argument before Gaal’s death was over their relationship. Though Bonola and Gaal had “reunited” early in April after breaking up, their relationship was considered at an end. In addition to what police described as an “intimate relationship” between the two, Bonola had been doing periodic work at Gaal’s home for two years.

The suspect also allegedly sent a chilling text to Gaal’s husband, who was out of town at the time, threatening to kill his whole family , sources told Nexstar’s WPIX. The husband was cooperating with police and had turned over his cellphone.

The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mystery surrounds video of couple visiting sheriff’s office hours before murder-suicide

The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
