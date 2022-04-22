ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Driver of car that hit Chesterfield school bus charged with reckless driving

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of the car that hit a Chesterfield County school bus, causing it to run off the road and land on its side in a ditch , has been issued a summons by Chesterfield Police for reckless driving.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, a 1997 Ford F150 was headed west on Hull Street Road on Thursday, April 21, when it veered off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the truck ran into a Chesterfield County school bus, which flipped onto its side in an embankment on the side of the road.

Good Samaritans rescue students, adults from Chesterfield school bus crash

Two county employees and four students were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, identified as 55-yar-old Larry Talley, Jr., stayed at the scene for questioning. He has been issued a summons for reckless driving, as well as driving with an expired inspection.

Chesterfield Police are still investigating this incident.

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

