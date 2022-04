Tom Grennan has postponed a US show after he was robbed outside a bar in New York City on Thursday (21 April).The 26-year-old singer was the victim of “an unprovoked attack” after his show in Manhattan, according to a statement posted to his social media accounts. Grennan’s manager said he was left with a ruptured ear and torn eardrum.“In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan,” the statement read. “Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO