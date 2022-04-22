ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Brazil's Eletrobras privatization offer to happen by July, says Minister

By Leticia Augusto, Peter Siqueira
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2hLM_0fH94hct00

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - The privatization offer for Brazil's power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) is now set to happen by July, the country's Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Friday, after the federal audit court TCU postponed for 20 days approval of the move.

In a virtual news conference during a visit to India, Albuquerque said that there was an advance in the process, even though the court delayed the final decision.

On Wednesday, TCU Judge Vital do Rego asked for another 60 days to further study the plan to privatize the company via a share offering, which would have effectively disrupted the timeline to privatize the company this year. But other members of the court reduced the delay to 20 days. read more

For months, TCU auditors have reviewed the plan to relinquish state control over Eletrobras, or Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, Latin America's largest utility. The company has proposed a share sale to raise at least 25 billion reais ($5.4 billion) while diluting the government's stake to make it a minority shareholder.

Asked about the potential impact of Brazil's October elections on the success of the privatization operation, the minister stressed that the market has shown "a lot of interest" in participating in the offer. "We believe, without a doubt, that it can take place by July this year," he said.

The frontrunner in the polls for the October presidential election is Workers Party candidate and former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has said he would oppose privatizing Eletrobras.

Shares in Eletrobras were 3% down in late morning trading following Albuquerque's comments, recovering some ground from a drop of 4.8% in opening trading on the Sao Paulo stock market.

U.S.-listed Eletrobras shares slipped 3.5% to $8.80 on Thursday due to the postponed court decision. The Brazilian utility's ADRs are up 44% year to date, however.

Analysts at Ativa Investimentos said the failure to privatize Eletrobras in the current timeline is negative for the company, but it could still happen this year.

"Although this possibility is feasible, the proximity to the electoral period and the vacations in the Northern hemisphere may put execution of the process at risk," they said in a note.

Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima and Peter Frontini; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eletrobras#Privatization#Latin America#Mines And Energy#Tcu
Daily Mail

Peter Dutton warns of a potential chemical weapon attack and says China 'would play Penny Wong like a fool' if she becomes the new foreign minister

Peter Dutton has warned Australia should prepare for a chemical weapon attack on one of its allies and claimed China would play Penny Wong 'like a fool'. Australia's Defence Minister described the country's strategic position as 'dire', comparing it with the nation's position in the lead up to the Second World War in the 1930s.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Country
Brazil
US News and World Report

Iran Guards Say They Have Seized Two Ships With Smuggled Fuel in Gulf

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had seized two vessels along the country's coast on the Gulf and the nearby Gulf of Oman for allegedly smuggling fuel. Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency,...
GAS PRICE
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reuters

Chile's Codelco starts offering exploration assets to third parties

SANTIAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned mining company Codelco said on Friday it has commenced seeking prospect partnerships for 34 projects across the country, its first such move into joint exploration. The offer of "non-core" prospects was first flagged by a company executive at the end of March but...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Broad risk-off sparked by China growth worries pressure Latam assets

* Falling oil, metal prices weigh on Latam assets * Colombian peso dives 2% * Mexican peso bucks trend on stimulus hopes * Latam stocks extend fall to third straight day (Updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal April 25 (Reuters) - Currencies in commodity-rich Latin America slumped on Monday, with Colombia's peso down 2%, while stocks extended declines to fall more than 10% from a recent peak as fears of more COVID-19 lockdowns in China sparked growth slowdown worries. A wave of risk aversion swept global markets as fears grew that Beijing may impose harsh restrictions to control the spread of the virus after a lockdown in Shanghai, China's financial hub, dragged into a fourth week. China stocks tanked 5%, while commodity prices including oil and base metals dived. China is one of Latin America's largest and most significant trading partners, buying a variety of raw materials, agricultural products, industrial metals and oil. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies lost 1.4%. Crude exporter Colombia's peso dropped to its lowest in over two months, while top copper producers Chile and Peru saw their currencies fall 1% each. A surge in commodity prices in March triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine acted as a major boost to regional markets, but the rally has cooled against the backdrop of higher U.S. interest rates and slowing demand from China. Brazil's real fell 1.4% against the greenback on Monday, last trading at it lowest in a month, extending declines after its worst session in 22 months on Friday. The real has enjoyed a strong run so far this year, becoming one of the world's best performing currencies, banking on soaring commodity prices and double-digit interest rates. "Inflation pressures will lead the Copom (Brazil's rate-setting committee) to carry on hiking the Selic rate to at least 13.25% at the June meeting," said Mauricio Une, senior strategist at Rabobank. "But the Fed's hawkishness and the traditional electoral cycle will end up weighing on the Brazilian real going forward," he said, referring to October's general elections in Brazil. Mexico's peso outperformed, up 0.2% on stimulus hopes. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the government will present a plan to control inflation on food items in a week, as data last week showed headline inflation accelerated to the highest level in 21 years. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks plunged 2.4%, falling for the third straight day. It has now fallen over 12% from its most recent high in early April. Sao Paulo stocks dropped 0.3%, but TIM SA rose 2% after the telecoms firm said it expects its purchase of part of Oi SA's mobile operations in Brazil to create up to 19 billion reais ($4 billion) of value. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1901 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1047.45 -2.62 MSCI LatAm 2405.28 -2.44 Brazil Bovespa 110704.85 -0.34 Mexico IPC 52804.70 -0.73 Chile IPSA 4770.88 -1.99 Argentina MerVal 90296.87 -1.548 Colombia COLCAP 1592.26 -1.39 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8744 -1.40 Mexico peso 20.1989 0.09 Chile peso 844.6 -1.09 Colombia peso 3929.45 -1.97 Peru sol 3.803 -0.92 Argentina peso 114.6800 -0.38 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Alistair Bell)
MARKETS
Washington Examiner

With its new president, Chile could take a (left) turn for worse

Gabriel Boric, Chile’s youngest president ever, was sworn into office on March 11, and will shape the direction of the country over the next four years. Boric, a former student protest leader and member of Congress, won the Chilean presidency last year by riding a left-wing populist wave of anti-market sentiment.
POLITICS
Reuters

Lula lead narrows, Bolsonaro rejection steady in new Brazil poll

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead in the Brazilian presidential race continued to narrow, a new poll showed on Monday, although voters still overwhelmingly disapproved of how President Jair Bolsonaro has governed. The survey by pollster FSB Pesquisa found that Lula, a...
POLITICS
Reuters

Indonesia export ban will not include crude palm oil - sources

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian government officials told palm oil companies on Monday that an export ban announced late last week would cover shipments of refined, bleached, deodorized (RBD) palm olein but not crude palm oil, two industry sources told Reuters. Officials at the trade ministry and coordinating ministry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

410K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy