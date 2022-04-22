ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Kirk Hammett steps away from Metallica and metal on epic new Portals EP

By Joe Daly
loudersound.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirk Hammett has never been the flashy sort of shredder who exults in his own technical wankery. Instead, Metallica’s lead guitarist has cultivated a soulful, blues-based style that balances pummelling riffage against innovative melodic ideas that serve rather than overtake each song. It’s an approach that works enormously well on Portals,...

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 1

Related
NME

Jimmy Page says he refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne’s new album

Jimmy Page has explained why he has refused to appear on Ozzy Osbourne‘s new album. It comes after the Black Sabbath legend confirmed that he’d finished the follow up to his 2020 LP ‘Ordinary Man’ earlier this week. Sharing a photo on social media, Osbourne said...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Sons of Two Metallica Members Ready West Coast Tour

Sometimes rock and roll is a family business. The music world abounds with instances of this, from Jakob Dylan to Miley Cyrus and beyond. For at least two of the members of Metallica, that’s also the case. Tye Trujillo (son of Robert) makes music in the group OTTTO, while Castor Hetfield (son of James) plays drums in the group Bastardane. And now, these two groups are hitting the road together. Call it the Sons of the Monsters of Rock Tour, perhaps.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ennio Morricone
Person
Kirk Hammett
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is nine minutes in length, but endless in its cultural and musical impact. The song was first released in 1973 as the closing track on the band’s debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). The lyrics carry the emotional depth that Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for, capturing both the liberation and loneliness of freedom. Although the words end around the five-minute mark, the song continues for four more minutes with one of the most notable guitar passages in rock history. In Lynyrd Skynyrd’s massive discography, “Free Bird” marks one of their greatest musical achievements.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Portals#Classical Music#Ecstasy Of Gold#La Philharmonic#Middle Eastern#Jinn#High Plains Drifter
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is one of America's most successful comedians. He also acts, writes, produces and directs. He has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame....
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
Fox News

Paul Herman, 'Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' actor, dead

Paul Herman, an actor known for starring in "The Sopranos," has died. He was 76. A representative for Herman confirmed the actor died on Tuesday, March 29, which was his 76th birthday. "We are deeply saddened at the loss of our beloved Paul Herman. A true character on and off...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy