Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted payments giants Visa and Mastercard to suspend services in the country, Moscow expected it could lean on the Chinese alternative, UnionPay, to plug the holes torn out of its domestic banking system. But that plan appears to have fallen flat, as UnionPay has reportedly decided not to expand its presence in the country, fearing it could become the next target of devastating sanctions.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 3 DAYS AGO