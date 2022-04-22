ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart Kitchen Platform Fresco Announces $20M Fundraise as Consumers Seek Connected Convenience

 3 days ago
The initial outbreak of the pandemic saw two conflicting patterns emerge when it comes to how consumers get their food needs met. On the one hand, more people were cooking at home, exploring new recipes and learning new techniques. On the other, the rise of digital ordering for delivery increased consumers’...

Fast Company

How digital transformation is reshaping business

The fourth industrial revolution is here. Advances in big data, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and high-performance computing are changing the way organizations compete and evolve. In this new age, winners and losers will be decided based on how quickly they can see trends and disrupt industries.
Today in the Connected Economy: Stripe Signs Twitter As First Crypto Customer

Today in the connected economy, Stripe begins supporting cryptocurrency payments on its Connect platform, adding Twitter as its first customer. Also, Snap partners with Disney World for an offer tied to the park’s 50th anniversary, and smart kitchen technology platform Fresco raised $20 million in a funding round led by a trio of international appliance brands.
Andre Oentoro

Digital Adoption Platform: An End-To-End Guide

Covid-19 pandemic made C-suite executives innovate and re-think their Digital Transformation strategies. Technology is continuously evolving and leveraging digital assets has become vital for Enterprises. When it comes to digital tools, adoption plays a vital role. If any Enterprise in today’s world isn’t able to adopt the latest technology, then it is not competitive anymore.
ID Verification Firm VerifyMe Acquires PeriShip for $10.5M

Identity verification provider VerifyMe has acquired logistics firm PeriShip for $10.5 million, the company said in a news release Monday (April 25). Based in Connecticut, PeriShip provides shipping and logistics management for perishable foods and healthcare companies. VerifyMe is paying $7.5 million for the firm’s assets, plus $1 million in common stock and a $2 million promissory note.
Decentralized Workforces Require Specialized Spend Management Solutions

Decentralized workforces have turned spend management solutions from a “nice-to-have” into a “must-have” for businesses looking to get a handle on cash flow. Initially driven by the pandemic, with companies hiring people in different locations and existing employees moving to remote locations, the remote workforce is now reinforced by the desire to recruit and retain employees.
Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
Simple Plug-In Bill Pay Solutions Snag Businesses' Attention and Loyalty

As the pandemic has pushed all sectors of the economy toward greater digitization, B2B payment functions have become increasingly dependent on technological solutions, and that trend is not going away. Among billing and collections professionals at utility and consumer finance companies, nearly half of those surveyed said digitization would drive growth in their organizations in the next five years, and 51% said that improving digital payment capabilities is either “very” or “extremely” important.
How Automation Can Help with Healthcare’s “Messy” Data Problem

Efficient data processing and data sharing are essential functions across healthcare—from patient care, clinical research, and health services planning to billing and government reporting for funding and research. But most of the data that the industry is processing is human-generated, meaning it’s messy and riddled with errors, and often manually inputted from Excel spreadsheets into various disparate platforms and technology systems. In some cases, our healthcare system is running on infrastructure that is over 20 years old.
Companies Move to Digitize Procurement Processes

Chief financial officers (CFOs) and other financial professionals are examining how automating their supply chains could help break down some of their organizations’ cash flow barriers. This comes as interest in automation for various parts of the supply chain or spend management process grows: One study estimates that approximately...
B2B Online Marketplace ShelfNow Gets Blockchain Integration

B2B online marketplace ShelfNow on Monday (April 25) launched blockchain integration across its intelligent platform, in partnership with New Zealand software company Trackgood, to create what the company says is the world’s first blockchain-enabled marketplace. According to a Business Leader report, the integration of blockchain promotes transparency, sustainability, accountability...
Stripe Connect Launches Crypto Payouts to Help Freelancers Get Paid

Stripe Connect is launching crypto payment capabilities to help creators, freelancers, sellers and solopreneurs get paid faster no matter where their fans are located. Businesses worldwide use Stripe Connect to easily and securely send payouts to over 70 countries in local currencies. But some regions are still out of reach due to the complexity of their local payment systems, making participation in the digital economy difficult.
Today in B2B: Retailo Acquires DXBUY eCommerce Platform; Tencent Invests in UK Business Payments FinTech Previse

Today in B2B payments, Retailo buy eCommerce platform DXBUY, while Tencent invests in payments FinTech Previse. Plus, businesses need to adopt specialized spend management plans for their decentralized workforces, Tofino Capital launches a $10 million fund for B2B startups, and TransferMate now sponsors Haas Formula 1 racing team. Retailo, a...
CEOs Consider Tech to Be a Differentiator for Their Businesses

The chief information officer has taken on a more important role in businesses across the U.S. and around the world, as CEOs now look to them to make the right technology decisions for their companies, Thomas Kurian, chief executive of Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud, told The Wall Street Journal.
Payments Orchestration Smooths Expansion Into New B2B Markets

The unprecedented growth in eCommerce over the past two years has yielded opportunities for digital-first companies to expand internationally. But moving into new markets is just the first step of an international expansion strategy; providing a localized payments and commerce experience is the next. PYMNTS research showed that international eCommerce...
