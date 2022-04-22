ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers, Heat Again Linked to John Wall

The Rockets and John Wall entered the 2021-22 season searching for a trade suitor but none arose, leaving Wall on the roster. The two sides are reportedly expected to have buyout negotiations this summer if they are unable to trade him before the NBA Draft.

The Clippers and Heat are two potential strong landing spots for Wall if he agrees to a buyout with the Rockets, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report hears. Miami and Los Angeles have both been linked to Wall in the past

It was previously reported that Wall would be open to a reunion with the Wizards as well.

If no buyout is reached, Wall will make $47.4 million during the 2022-23 season.

