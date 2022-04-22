ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Como, TX

29-year-old dead after motorcycle crash near Como

By Sharon Raissi
 3 days ago

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A motorcycle wreck near Como killed a 29-year-old on Thursday.

According to a report from DPS, John Mund from Sulphur Springs was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide westbound on FM 1567 at around 8:30 a.m.

At the same time, a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by 43-year-old Kale Tifft was stopped at the intersection of CR 2435 and FM 1567.

Jury sentences Tyler man to life for Lake Palestine crash that killed teenager

Authorities say Tifft failed to yield the right of way to Mund as he entered the intersection. Mund was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

