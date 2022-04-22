Vero Beach girls tennis punches trip to state tournament

Vero Beach's girls tennis team was the lone area program to advance to the FHSAA Tennis State Championships Thursday afternoon, defeating Lake Nona 4-0.

Beginning the regional final with doubles play, Vero's No. 1 duo of junior Grace Levelston and senior Manuela Van Cotthem easily dispatched Elietta Said and Gaby Almanza 6-2, 6-0.

At No. 2 doubles, Vero Beach juniors Elise Hepburn and Katherine Earnest had to work much harder. Falling behind after dropping the first set to Sofia Orta and Hannah Blackman, Hepburn and Earnest dug deep winning the second set 6-3 and in the third set tiebreak carried their momentum and won 10-7 to secure a valuable point.

Levelston and Van Cotthem made quick work of their singles matches with straight set wins and now Vero Beach will be seeking success at the state tournament that will begin on Apr. 27 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs.

Two area teams came very close to joining Vero's girls at state as Martin County's boys and Okeechobee's girls each lost by scores of 4-3.

The Tigers were nipped by Melbourne, who won at No. 2-4 in the singles lineup and at No. 2 doubles. Dylan deWindt at No. 1 singles, Luke Schmelzenbach at No. 5 singles and deWindt along with his brother Jaden at No. 1 doubles were victorious for Martin County.

The Brahmans were also clipped by a Brevard County team as Viera will advance to the state tournament.

Vero Beach's boys were defeated 4-0 by Lake Nona.

All qualifying singles and doubles players will begin the state tournament with 1A and 3A starting on Apr. 25 and 2A and 4A starting on Apr. 27 at both Sanlando Park along with Red Bug Lake Park and Sylvan Lake Park in the greater Orlando area.

Area track and field standouts earn regional berths

Sebastian River's boys track and field team finished fourth at Thursday's District 13-3A Championship with the Sharks bringing home four event wins.

Senior Jacori Clark swept the shot put and discus with top marks of 14.39 and 46.81 meters and will enter the regional championship next week expected to contend for victories in each event.

Sophomore Noah McMann ran an impressive 2:00.44 to earn the win in the 800 meter run and teamed up with seniors Jake Kramer and Javon Dawkins and sophomore Caleb Wilkinson to grab the win in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:17.42.

Jensen Beach junior Nic Colbert had an outstanding day in the distance races, winning the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:27.74 and backed that up with a win in the 3,200 meter run going in 9:45.30 for the Falcons.

The top four finishers from each event advance to the Region 3-4A meet that takes place May 6 at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.

Rockledge's boys and girls were dominant in winning the team titles with Heritage's teams both finishing as the runner-up.

On Monday, area athletes also earned berths to regionals at the District 13-1A Championship at Benjamin.

John Carroll Catholic senior Cody Menke won the shot put with a mark of 15.76 meters and grabbed a runner-up finish in the discus.

Pine School eighth grader Emerson Brinn won the pole vault as she had a best mark of 2.55 meters for the Knights.

Other area athletes scored runner-up finishes as John Carroll Catholic senior Prince Strachan was second in the 400 meter dash, Pine School’s girls 4x800 relay team finished second and John Carroll Catholic sophomore Paige Lalicon was second in the javelin.

All top four finishers will compete at the Region 4-1A meet on May 4 at Southridge Park in Miami.

Flag Football

Fort Pierce Central 13, Lincoln Park Academy 12 (OT) : Adrienne Rivera and Alyssa Llanos connected for a touchdown in overtime and Llanos picked off a potential tying conversion to help the Cobras (10-5) surpass their highest win total in program history. Rivera totaled 173 all-purpose yards and added a rushing touchdown and on defense Ariel Williams had nine flag pulls, four that went for a loss and added two sacks and Alexiah Cruz had eight flag pulls for Fort Pierce Central.

Leah Murphy threw for 202 yards and a touchdown, Faith Hall had a touchdown catch and Lahela Cornett had seven catches for 78 yards and an interception for Lincoln Park.

Jensen Beach 37, Dwyer 6 : Courtney Cromer threw for 252 yards and five touchdowns and Lauren Duke had touchdown catches of 70, 55, 11 and five yards to lead the way for the Falcons (12-3). Julia Thurlow added a touchdown catch, Bella Faherty had a punt return for a touchdown and on defense, Mia Quiles and Grace Bauer each had an interception for Jensen Beach.

Softball

Jensen Beach 11, Martin County 1 (5 innings) : Mallory Wheeler went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI and allowed one hit and struck out three in a complete game in the circle for the Falcons (6-8). Lus Segura went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Mackenzie Pflaum had a three-run triple, Shawna McNair and Kylie Antoon each had two hits and Annalise Buncy had a double and an RBI for Jensen Beach.

Bayli Legg had the lone hit of the game for Martin County.

Sebastian River 7, John Carroll Catholic 2 : Lily Seay struck out seven in four shutout inning and Victoria Wehrberger threw the final three innings as they combined for a one-hitter for the Sharks (10-5). Jasmin Huber went 2-for-4 with three RBI, Alyvia Villars had two hits and an RBI and Maileigh Kincaid had a double and an RBI for Sebastian River.

Isabella Hernandez had the lone hit of the game for John Carroll.

