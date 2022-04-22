ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What LeBron James Tweeted After The Jazz Lost To The Mavs

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson after the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz in Game 3 on Thursday evening.

The Utah Jazz hosted the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday evening in Salt Lake City, and the shorthanded Mavs picked up a 126-118 win to take a 2-1 series lead.

Even more impressive, they have done it all without their best player Luka Doncic, who has missed the first three games of the series due to a calf strain.

After the win, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out a tweet about Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson.

Dinwiddie went off for 20 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Brunson had 31 points, one rebound and five assists.

The Jazz have had several years of regular season success, but they continue to fall short in the NBA Playoffs, so this could be a make or break year for the future of the franchise.

As for the Mavs, they have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but with new head coach Jason Kidd they have looked much better this season.

Meanwhile, James and the Lakers finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they did not qualify for the playoffs or the play-in tournament this season.

