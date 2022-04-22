ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campfire behind Colorado wildfire that forced nearly 20,000 evacuations, investigators believe

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
From left, Laura Tyson, Tod Smith and Rebecca Caldwell, residents of Eldorado Springs, watch as the NCAR fire burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Investigators believe a wildfire that forced the evacuation of nearly 20,000 people in northern Colorado last month was started by a very small campfire near a hiking trail, authorities said Thursday.

However, investigators have exhausted all their leads and have not been able to identify a person responsible for starting the wildfire that broke out March 26 on the outskirts of Boulder, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. The investigation has been stopped but will be reopened if there are any substantial new leads, it said.

The remains of the campfire were found a few feet off a trail on public open space property just inside the city limits of Boulder, south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, the federal facility the fire was named after, the sheriff’s office said. It is not known how old the campfire was, sheriff’s spokesperson Carrie Haverfield said.

The 190-acre wildfire burned to within 1,000 yards (914 meters) of homes on the west end of the college town, near the area where more than 1,000 homes were destroyed by a wildfire pushed by strong winds in late December.

The cause of December’s fire is still being investigated by the sheriff’s office.

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
