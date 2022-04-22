ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Mitchell Community Schools board updates timeline for capital projects

By Noah Dalton, The Times-Mail
 3 days ago
MITCHELL — During a special session on Wednesday, members of the Mitchell Community Schools board of trustees spoke with George Link, vice president of VPS Architecture, about their ongoing capital project efforts.

During this session, Link and the board discussed the new concession stand being built that will serve the football field and the incoming auxiliary gym. The new concession stand will not replace the existing one currently serving the football field, instead they will work to serve different sides of the area and operate simultaneously.

Additional outdoor seating that could be utilized by Mitchell High School students to eat lunches outside could be added in the area of the new concession stand in the future.

Link also updated the board on the demolition of property north of Emerson gym that will house the incoming maintenance storage facility. That project has yet to get underway, with bids having not yet gone out for potential contractors. Link said that he does not have a timeline yet on the beginning of that project, but expects the labor to take around two weeks once it begins.

Additionally, the $5 million project to turf the football, baseball and softball fields on the school's property is being targeted to begin at the end of April, should upcoming weather be clear enough for work to be done, according to Link.

As the fields are being worked on, athletes who normally practice on them will instead travel to Orleans for practice.

Noah Dalton is a reporter in Bedford, IN. He can be reached at ndalton@tmnews.com

