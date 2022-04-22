ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surveillance video leads to murder charges after woman found on Chippewa Avenue in South Bend

By Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
SOUTH BEND — Less than two weeks after a woman was found lying on the side of Chippewa Avenue with gunshot wounds, officials have filed murder charges in connection to Marinea Erp's death.

Based on security camera footage showing the crime scene — the area near Chippewa Avenue and Keria Trail — police arrested and charged William Merriweather, 51, with murder, saying he was driving Erp's car when he pulled over, got out and shot the woman then left her on the side of the road.

St. Joseph County officers were first called to the area around 1 p.m. on April 9 when a passing motorist saw Erp's body on the side of the road and called 911. Erp, 52, was bleeding from her mouth and nose and apparently having a seizure, the caller told dispatchers.

Arriving officers rushed Erp to the hospital, but was she was pronounced dead shortly after. An autopsy determined she died of gunshot wounds, court documents say.

As detectives began investigating the case, they located surveillance footage showing the stretch of road where the murder occurred. According to court documents, that footage shows a brown Volvo pull to the side of Chippewa Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. the day of the homicide.

A "figure" is then seen getting out of the driver's seat and walking to the passenger's side of the car where multiple gunshots are heard, per court documents. The driver then gets back into the car and drives away, minutes before the motorist who called 911 drives by.

Police then talked to some of Erp's friends, who identified the Volvo as her car and pointed officers in the direction of Merriweather. Court documents allege Erp sent a text hours before she died saying she was going to buy drugs with "Dean," but that she wasn't going to let him take her money again. Dean is Merriweather's listed middle name.

Erp's associates also mentioned she spent time at the Miami Hills Apartments and police gathered surveillance footage from the complex. According to court documents, footage at Miami Hills about five minutes after the murder shows Merriweather arrive and begin to wipe down parts of the Volvo.

Merriweather is currently under guard at a medical facility with a medical issue, officials say, but will be transported to the county jail after he receives treatment.

South Bend Tribune

