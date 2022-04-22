ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roland, IA

How Roland-Story's Adalyn Sporleder has used tumbling skills to star in track

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1FKX_0fH8wb0t00

STORY CITY — Adalyn Sporleder is carrying her tumbling abilities over to track.

The Roland-Story freshman has been involved with tumbling since she was little. She currently competes at Extreme Tumbling in Ellsworth and excels in floor events. Her floor skills require a lot of power and fast reflexes. She benefits from a good running start to execute several of those skills.

So when it came to time to start her first year of varsity track, Sporleder decided to put those tumbling skills to use.

She started competing in the long jump and has found out she's quite good at it. She jumped 15 feet, 9.5 inches at the Norsemen Relays Thursday and had a jump of 16-4 at Carroll earlier in the season.

“I was like, 'You jumped what?'” Roland-Story sophomore Lauryn Kilstofte said. “Her long jump really surprised us.”

Sporleder said tumbling has played a big role in her ability to jump well in track. But even then, she didn't expect to do as well as she's doing in the event.

Her jump at Carroll was 2 feet farther than her previous best effort. It caught her completely off-guard.

“I was really surprised when I jumped it,” Sporleder said. “It’s just awesome. Coming in freshman year, I didn’t think I’d be jumping 16-4 and I did.”

Sporleder currently ranks 13th among long jumpers in 2A. She has plenty of time between now and the state qualifying meet to move up in the standings.

“I want to go to state and hopefully place,” Sporleder said. “I want to get a PR there.”

Long jumping is far from the only thing Sporleder is good at in track. She is also an outstanding sprinter.

"Adalyn started the year out excited about competing and has looked strong from the beginning," Roland-Story head coach Andy Herrick said. "Her overall excitement with competing has been fun to watch this year so far."

Her best races are the 100 and 200-meter dash events.

“I knew I was going to be a sprinter,” Sporleder said. “But I didn’t think I’d be coming in running all of these varsity events.”

She is fueled to succeed in sprinting events by classmate Kamryn Lande. Lande has Roland-Story's best 100 and 200 times at 13.71 and 27.35 seconds.

“I just to try to push myself to keep up with her,” Sporleder said. “It’s especially nice since we’re friends.”

Sporleder was also inspired by her older brother Caden, a 2021 Roland-Story graduate.

“I watched my brother when he ran at Drake and state,” Sporleder said. “To also be able to do it is going to be fun.”

Sporleder has been primarily used in relay events.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had someone as fast as her,” Kilstofte said. “I like when I see her in my events.”

The sudden burst Sporleder has developed from tumbling has made her the perfect choice to run the opening leg in sprint relays.

"We usually feel good about making sure she comes out of the blocks for us whenever possible," Herrick said. "She is explosive out of the blocks and can maintain her fast pace."

The Roland-Story girls are looking to make the Drake Relays in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. The Norse are also going after a school record in the sprint medley.

“It’s a work in progress,” Sporleder said. “We're working together. We all know we can do it and we just fill in points for the team.”

Roland-Story entered Thursday's meet with the fourth-fastest sprint medley time in 2A at 1:52.86. Kennedy Petersen joined Sporleder, Lande and Kilstofte to run that time April 9 at the Roland-Story Co-Ed Invitational.

The Norse have the seventh-fastest 4x200 time in 2A at 1:49.84. The team of Sporleder, Reagan Faber, Kilstofte and Lande ran that time at Thursday's meet.

Sporleder, Mackenzie Crutchfield, Petersen and Lande ran what is currently the 16th-best 4x100 time in 2A at Roland-Story Invite with a time of 52.50.

Herrick is anxious to see what Sporleder will be able to accomplish as the stakes keep getting higher on the road to the qualifying meet.

"The lack of competition and great weather has affected our ability to practice her long jump and I see her continuing to improve in this event as the season goes on," Herrick said. "My ultimate goal for her would be to keep her healthy so she can help our team win the conference and qualify as many events as we can to state."

Sporleder is looking forward to helping her team reach its full potential by the end of the season.

“We just want to run as fast as we can,” Sporleder said. “We want to be in the moment.”

Comments / 0

Related
Amest Tribune

Norsemen sports round-up: Boys track wins at Jewell, girls golf wins at home

The Roland-Story boys won the Hawk Relays in Jewell and the Norse girls took second at the Norsemen Relays in Story City during high school track competition April 21. The Roland-Story boys scored 142 points to easily beat Des Moines Christian's score of 106 for first place at the Hawk Relays. The Norse girls scored 64 points to place fifth out of 10 teams at home, trailing Bondurant-Farrar (138), North Polk (108.5), Gilbert (94.5) and West Marshall 90.
JEWELL, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said following the Hawkeyes’ open practice

Iowa welcomed fans inside Kinnick Stadium to view the Hawkeyes’ final spring practice on Saturday. Though the Hawkeyes had their fair share of notables out, fans did get a glimpse at all three quarterbacks on Saturday afternoon. It’s been no secret that senior Spencer Petras, junior Alex Padilla and redshirt freshman Joe Labas have been battling to lock down the starting quarterback duties for the 2022 season. While Petras has been listed as the starter from the beginning of the spring, the opportunity for one of the other two quarterbacks to impress throughout the spring, summer and fall has been available. In...
IOWA CITY, IA
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

322
Followers
513
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy