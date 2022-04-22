ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Billy Turns 5: ‘We Are Eternally Grateful’

By Sydni Ellis
 3 days ago
Kids birthday parties are always an emotional time for parents — from watching them eat their first piece of cake to ushering them to adulthood (and everything in between!). But for Jimmy Kimmel , his son’s birthday party was a reminder of how precious life is.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host shared a picture of his son , William John Billy (“Billy”), to celebrate his fifth birthday. Billy and his sister, Jane, 7, are Kimmel’s kids with wife Molly McNearney. He also shares Katie, 30, and Kevin, 28, with ex-wife Gina Kimmel.

“Happy 5 th birthday to our little nut,” Kimmel captioned it. He added, “We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai for saving Billy’s life and to those of you whose donations, prayers and positive thoughts meant everything.”

When Billy was born in 2017, he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect called tetralogy of Fallot. At the time, Kimmel opened up about his son’s heart murmur and purple skin in the hospital, which a nurse noticed. Billy had surgery that first week to fix one of his two heart defects. In his short life, Billy has had several more heart surgeries, which Kimmel shared with fans in a video montage in 2020 while advocating for the benefits of the Affordable Care Act.

Despite his health challenges, Billy is growing up a happy, fun-loving kid. In Feb. 2022, Kimmel posted a photo of Billy dressed in a Ghostbusters costume . He has such a cute smile!

Kimmel ended his birthday tribute to Billy with a reminder to help out others in need. “Please support families who need medical care,” he said, with a blue heart and a request to check out his link in bio. The link takes people to a Children’s Hospital Los Angeles website, where you can donate money to help children with health issues.

We are so happy to see that Billy is doing well!

