ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kevin McCarthy says in newly-released audio that Trump admitted he bore 'some responsibility' for the January 6 riot

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNWXs_0fH8w4AH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIRt5_0fH8w4AH00
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

  • Kevin McCarthy told House Republicans that Trump accepted "some responsibility" for the Capitol riot.
  • McCarthy's previously reported comments took on renewed relevance after a tape of the call was released.
  • Trump has never publicly apologized or accepted responsibility for the January 6 insurrection.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy privately told House Republicans that President Donald Trump accepted "some responsibility" for the January 6, 2021 insurrection, according to a tape of McCarthy's remarks obtained by two New York Times reporters and released on CNN on Friday.

"I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened? Does he feel bad about what happened?" McCarthy told House Republican lawmakers during a January 11, 2021 call. "He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened. And he needed to acknowledge it."

McCarthy's call with Trump and some of the details of it were previously reported. But Times reporters Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin on Friday released audio of McCarthy's call with GOP lawmakers. The pair are also the authors of the forthcoming book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for American Democracy."

The reporters' decision to release more tapes comes after McCarthy issued a sweeping denial that he made the comments. A McCarthy spokesperson also denied to The Times that McCarthy ever considered pushing for Trump to resign. Audio from a separate call of top Republican House leaders proves that McCarthy did exactly that.

Trump has never publicly taken responsibility for the Capitol riot. Arguably, the closest he has come to just an admission was the day after the riot when his White House released a short video of him saying that he would support an orderly transition.

"A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20," Trump said in a January 7, 2021 video. "My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."

Trump condemned the "heinous attack," but offered no comment on his or his supporters' role in trying to delay the final certification of the presidential election. Trump was later impeached by the House for inciting the insurrection and then acquitted by the Senate.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Kevin McCarthy has made himself a real shit sandwich

It should go without saying that House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy is — as both a professional politician in general, and a Republican in the Trump era of his party in particular— completely full of shit. That he lies as easily as he breathes is hardly newsworthy in and of itself. Water wet, puppies cute, etc. What is notable, however, is how hilariously McCarthy’s latest lie was absolutely dismantled, live on TV, and how quickly his fellow conservatives have lined up to knife him and leave him metaphorically dead on the side of their road to personal and professional glory.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

McCarthy’s willingness to cover for Trump takes an ugly turn

When it comes to understanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s perspective on Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 attack, consider a brief timeline from early last year. On Jan. 6, during the attack on the Capitol, McCarthy and Trump reportedly had a tense conversation in which the minority leader pressed the then-president to tell the rioters to stand down. According to a different GOP lawmaker, Trump said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#House#Ap Photo J#Republicans#New York Times#Gop
The Independent

Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
KGET

Kevin McCarthy responds to taped phone calls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The New York Times reported House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was considering recommending Trump resign after Jan. 6 before he was potentially impeached. McCarthy swiftly denied the report, calling it “totally false and wrong,” but newly released tapes of McCarthy’s remarks appears to show otherwise. On Thursday night, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
POLITICO

Early indications suggest Donald Trump is unbothered by the Kevin McCarthy audio released so far. In fact, he may be pleased about it.

Though it’s always a gamble to try to get inside the mind of the former president. Donald Trump’s mercurial nature had many in Washington wondering whether he would unload on GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy after hearing McCarthy’s secretly recorded Jan. 10, 2021 rebuke — possibly dooming the Californian’s chance to become the next House speaker.
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

472K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy