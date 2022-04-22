ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘COVID deals are absolutely gone’: Expert warns of rising rent in NYC

By Geovany Dias Silva
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pZkC_0fH8w2Op00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Zach Romano, a project manager who works on Manhattan’s East Side, spent months looking for an apartment, and it wasn’t an easy task.

“The most challenging part of it was finding something that fit in my budget, and I still had to sacrifice a lot,” Romano said. “I started with the proper channels, like Street Easy and Realtor.com. There were just about three or four places in my price range.”

It’s been a common feeling across the five boroughs. With the city slowly – but surely – making a comeback from pandemic closures, the exodus over the past two years appears to have peaked. Now, more people are considering moving in (or back) to the Big Apple, according to real estate expert Anthony Park.

“If you’ve been in the market at all, you noticed that was a crazy ramp up starting in late 2020 and early 2021. Prices were ridiculous for about one year, but now we feel like it’s reached kind of a plateau,” said Park, who is specialized in the New York City market. “There’s a pullback just because of the intersection of the war [in Ukraine] and the rise in interest rates.”

Rent prices are soaring in New York City, more than in any other city in the entire country. According to a study conducted by the listing site Apartment List and cited by the New York Times, rent has increased by 33% from January 2021 to January 2022. That represents almost twice the national average.

“The pent-up demand that people were not expecting to buy or to rent, and then now they’re slowly realizing new waves of people, every week and every month thinking ‘oh, I think New York City is back, or it’s going to return to its rightful place, so I think I should get into it,’” said Park.

What to know when renting in NYC

With many companies reopening offices in phases, the wave of residents moving back tends to increase in a parallel manner, especially toward the warmer months of spring and summer.

“Since not everyone is coming back at once, it’s not surprising that rental prices and purchase prices are parallel rising exponentially,” Park added.

The COVID deals are gone

It’s a natural movement known as The Law of Demand. The lower the demand, the lower the prices. That is what drove property prices down across New York City from around March 2020 to January 2021. But now, that trend has shifted dramatically.

“COVID deals are absolutely gone,” said Park. “I personally faced it with a 100% increase in my rent. And we had two open houses where we listed right around $2 million, and they both sold for $2.4 million and $2.5 million. Those deals gone, for sure.”

After nearly three months of looking for the right place, Zach Romano had to adjust his requirements for his next home.

“Sunlight was a very important part of my search. So to find sunlight within my price range, I had to sacrifice other things, especially space,” said Romano. “I think this entire apartment is about 400 square feet; I have one closet to store things, my bed and my couch are very close together, but at least I found a good place in a very difficult time.”

Once the apartment was chosen, and the deal was done, there was another hurdle Romano would have to endure: the supply chain issue. With distribution delays all around the globe and economies still on the rebound, furniture stores are also facing long delays.

“Just like the apartments, there is not much available right now,” said Romano. “I didn’t want to go several months without a couch or a rug, so I drove five hours to furniture outlets and rented a U-haul to find furniture.”

Expert tips on how to make your apartment search less painful:

Be proactive – It is important to be more aggressive because of the lack of inventory. “Look for off-market properties. If you don’t have an agent working with you, reach out to rentals that are expiring within the year of that have been rented out to years ago, and see if they’re willing to rent before going on the market,” Park said.

Hire an attorney – “If you’re buying, make sure you have a good attorney. It can make a huge difference between whether your deal falls through or you get the deal,” Park said.

Be professional and kind – “With the amount of demand, agents are inundated,” Parker said. “So it’s important to be kind, punctual, and professional to work with.”

Zach Romano also offered a tip that helped him during his own search: “Find a realtor and a broker … It seems like a lot of money because of the fees, but it is important to have someone who knows the landscape. It was very helpful in my journey to find a place.”

NYC neighborhoods to watch in 2022

The Real Estate website StreetEasy monitors rent prices across the five boroughs. According to its latest data, the top five neighborhoods to rent in New York City in 2022 are as follows:

  • SoHo in Manhattan
  • Dumbo, Brooklyn
  • Greenwich Village, Manhattan
  • Red Hook, Brooklyn
  • Gowanus, Brooklyn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7IIW_0fH8w2Op00
Credit: StreetEasy

Soho topped the list as downtown Manhattan’s amenities drew back New Yorkers who could afford them in 2021. The neighborhood saw a 48% increase in home searches in 2021 over 2020 and had the second-largest annual rent growth in the city behind Flatiron, another expensive Manhattan nabe. Dumbo, Greenwich Village, Red Hook, and Gowanus round out the top five as New Yorkers continued to look to Brooklyn for more space and affordability and as some of the city’s most expensive and sought-after neighborhoods saw a spike in demand when many New Yorkers returned to the city this past summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

Related
PIX11

New Yorkers facing eviction as moratorium ends

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Attorneys are trying to keep up with all the housing eviction cases coming in across in New York City. Tenants who are facing eviction may even have to go to court without legal representation because there are more cases than attorneys – that’s why there are growing calls to slow down […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Coronavirus
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Coronavirus
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Health
Manhattan, NY
Health
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Daily Mail

'I'm not going to shut it down again, you can count on that': New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will NOT impose new lockdowns as Covid cases surge because she wants to protect the economy

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared that she will not reimpose state lockdowns despite a recent surge of Covid cases the past month. 'I'm not going to shut it down again, you can count on that,' Hochul, 63, told John Catsimatidis of the 'The Cats Roundtable' in an interview Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

NYC food delivery workers start 1st day with new protections

NEW YORK -- New rights took effect Friday for food-app delivery workers in New York City. The people who bring us restaurant meals and other items fought for better working conditions. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, Hell's Kitchen's popular Empanada Mama opened Friday as it usually does, greeting hungry customers with music and the smell of their city-famous empanadas. But just outside the restaurant, he caught up with Andrew Rivera, a delivery app worker picking up his first order of the day."This will be something that will impact my life," Rivera said.He said the changes will make his job much easier and,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renting#Greenwich Village#Covid#The Big Apple#Apartment List#The New York Times
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

"This seems totally illegal": Amazon may ban union terms like "pay raise" in internal messages

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. On the heels of a major organizing win for Amazon workers in New York City last week, "The Intercept" revealed Monday that the e-commerce giant is considering a ban on various union-related terms for a planned internal messaging application.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Who knew! Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro was an unlikely guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million wedding held at the home where bride's billionaire father once hosted Trump fundraiser

As with any celebration involving the union of two wealthy prominent families, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million Palm Beach wedding was nothing short of a glamorous star-studded event, drawing numerous A-list stars and VIPs from across the globe. The young couple tied the knot in an early-evening ceremony on...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 Bronx girls last seen on bus

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx dad was frantically looking for his 13-year-old daughter and a foster child in his care, after they didn’t come home from school Tuesday. Enrique Rivera said his daughter, Scarlett Rivera, 13, and her friend, Mariah Sanchez — also 13 — called him Tuesday afternoon, a bit later than […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy