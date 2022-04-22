Alabama set to receive millions in opioid settlement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Attorney General Steve Marshall recently announced Alabama will be getting $276 million from pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid crisis in Alabama.

According to the CDC, Alabama saw a 28% increase in the number of reported drug overdose deaths from November 2020 to November 2021.

“I would definitely say it’s a crisis,” said Towanda Thorne-James, DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge for Alabama.

“Substances such as fentanyl, prescription or counterfeit prescription pills, it’s pervasive, it’s in abundance and they’re very lethal,” Thorne-James said.

In 2016, Alabama ranked number one in the nation for opioid prescriptions with 121 prescriptions per 100 people.

The Alabama Addiction Prevention Coalition says preventing abuse of opioids can start in your own medicine cabinet.

“A lot of times we have these unwanted drugs or these prescription medications that we just forgot about and sometimes family members will see that, and take it and run with it,” Addiction Prevention Coalition Media and Event Coordinator Michaela Smith said.

Council on Substance Abuse Executive Director Shereda Finch is excited to see that the settlement funding will go toward improving the opioid crisis. She says the money is much needed.

“From treatment to recovery support services, to prevention services, to law enforcement services to even just collecting data,” Finch said.

Lisa Bright is also happy to see the settlement. She helps those in recovery through the Will Bright Foundation, after losing her son to heroin.

Bright is currently supporting a bill in Congress that would have insurance cover pain medications that aren’t opioids.

“I think we’ve got to change our mind and thought process on that when there are a lot of other alternatives that will work just as well on pain as an opioid will,” Bright said.

Communities all across the state will be participating in prescription drug take-back day on April 30 if you have any drugs you want to dispose of.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.