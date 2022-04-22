ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

COVID cases see small rise in Shelby County

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw a small increase. There are currently 214 active COVID cases in the county — up six cases from the 208 cases reported last week....

News 12

It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US

Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. One big unknown? “We don’t know how high that mountain’s gonna grow,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio reports 6,890 new COVID-19 cases as weekly infections tick up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 6,890 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, an increase of more than 2,000 over last week, as the state sees its third consecutive rise in infections. Ohio averaged about 984 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, the highest rate since March 4. […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio bill encourages use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill promoting the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other “alternative” COVID-19 treatment drugs was introduced Thursday at the Statehouse. Introduced by Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander) in the late hours Thursday, House Bill 631 protects and encourages the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other drugs not approved by the U.S. Food and […]
OHIO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for 2nd week: 9 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased nationwide this week, while vaccinations dipped, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 22. 1. As of April 20, the nation's seven-day case average was 42,605, a 35.3 percent increase from the previous week's average. Vaccinations. 2. The seven-day average number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
NBC News

CDC signs off on 2nd Covid booster shot for people 50 and older

Americans ages 50 and older can now receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Hours after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the second booster on Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a statement allowing shots to begin immediately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19-linked hospitalization up for children during omicron

During the period of omicron predominance, COVID-19-associated hospitalization among children aged 5 to 11 years, including among those with no underlying health conditions, was increased, according to research published in the April 22 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Dallas S....
KIDS
beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan reports US' 1st known COVID-19 'spillover' cases

Health officials believe four Michigan residents infected with a coronavirus strain linked to minks are the first known animal to-human COVID-19 cases in the U.S., the Detroit Free Press reported April 17. The news outlet reports that although this marks the first known evidence of animal-human spillover cases in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLWT 5

Claims of nursing home neglect highlight new 'camera in rooms' law in Ohio

AMELIA, Ohio — "He played Santa Claus for many years for kids," Tommy Holcomb said. "I knew him as dad and Santa dad." Holcomb's happy memories of his late father, a Vietnam veteran, are tainted by what he considers inadequate care at Sunrise Manor nursing home in Amelia and a separate facility in Hamilton County.
AMELIA, OH

