SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – McCarthy Teszler School is inviting school family, friends and the community to its annual plant sale. This event will take place on April 30 at 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at the McCarthy Teszler Greenhouse, rain or shine. School officials said they will have over 500 plants including: Annuals Perennials Hanging Baskets Herbs and Vegetables The […]

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO