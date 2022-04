ELLSWORTH — The 11th annual Hancock County Food Drive will kick off with a county-wide food collection and fundraising event on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Keep an eye out for Food Drive volunteers, dressed in fruit and vegetable costumes, who will be stationed outside ten grocery stores across the county to collect food donations, raise funds, and rally excitement for the Food Drive, which runs through April 30.

