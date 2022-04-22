Gov. Ivey responds to new lawsuit over the state’s transgender laws

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is responding to a new lawsuit challenging an Alabama law about treating transgender youth.

Parents of transgender teens are filing a new lawsuit in hopes of overturning the law. The law makes it a crime for doctors to treat transgender youth under the age of 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity. The new lawsuit was filed Tuesday.

The plaintiffs in the suit include four families with transgender children, ranging in age from 12 to 17, two doctors and a clergy member.

Governor Ivey said she is not changing her mind.

“We’re prepared to stand and protect our values and we’ll stand and face that lawsuit. We’ll take it on,” Ivey said.

The lawsuit challenges the law saying it is unconstitutional and an intrusion on the rights of parents and a person’s medical care. The law is set to go into effect May 8.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.