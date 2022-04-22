ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Gov. Ivey responds to new lawsuit over the state’s transgender laws

By Carly Laing
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is responding to a new lawsuit challenging an Alabama law about treating transgender youth.

Parents of transgender teens are filing a new lawsuit in hopes of overturning the law. The law makes it a crime for doctors to treat transgender youth under the age of 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity. The new lawsuit was filed Tuesday.

Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama

The plaintiffs in the suit include four families with transgender children, ranging in age from 12 to 17, two doctors and a clergy member.

Governor Ivey said she is not changing her mind.

“We’re prepared to stand and protect our values and we’ll stand and face that lawsuit. We’ll take it on,” Ivey said.

The lawsuit challenges the law saying it is unconstitutional and an intrusion on the rights of parents and a person’s medical care. The law is set to go into effect May 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 13

Wahnhunglow
2d ago

The parents that filed the lawsuit should be arrested for child abuse, and their children taken away from them for life.

Reply
16
T Mack Jones
2d ago

Republicans love to talk ad nauseam about individual rights and liberties, but are always quite willing to deny them to others when they see fit.

Reply(2)
5
Sammy Powell
2d ago

We don’t need this tipe off santanic vomit in our world! If they are born male or female that is their gender.

Reply
11
