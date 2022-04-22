ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

Smaller Walgreens approved in Stafford

By Deidre Montague
 3 days ago
Planning and Zoning Commission member  Cynthia Rummel and David Perkins, the zoning enforcement official and land use technician, at Thursday's PZC meeting in Stafford. Deidre Montague / Journal Inquirer

STAFFORD — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a plan to build a new, smaller Walgreens store near the current one with conditions.

The conditions include that the applicant must work with town staff regarding any changes ordered the state Department of Transportation and must secure whatever easements are needed for sidewalks.

The applicant also must work with the staff to ensure that the mechanicals are screened and must have a preconstruction meeting with zoning staff.

The developer made changes to address concerns raised at an April 7 meeting, including modifications to the parking plan and a post-construction maintenance landscape plan that deals with the drainage discharge at the southeast corner of the existing Walgreens on the same property.

The majority of the space in the proposed new 2,502-square-foot store would be dedicated to the pharmacy, an architect for developer Cocca Development of Youngstown, Ohio, told the PZC at its April 7 meeting.

The architect, Bill Schroeder, said the plan is to build a smaller Walgreens store, with 40% of the building to be used for retail and 60% to be used for a pharmacy. Schroeder said a smaller store is typically built when the larger store is not doing enough business. But Walgreens has the final say in what happens to the old store, as it has the option of selling or leasing the old store to someone else.

The property owners, the Darryl and Dennis Warchol Family Trust, filed the application for the special permit and site plan approval.

The new store on West Stafford Road would have a drive-thru window, as the current store does, plans say.

