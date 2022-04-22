ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester v Aston Villa: match preview

The Guardian
 3 days ago
Leicester v Aston Villa Photograph: Guardian

Leicester will hope to limber up for the visit of José Mourinho’s Roma in the Europa Conference semi-finals on Thursday by returning to winning ways at home against Aston Villa. Leicester have come unstuck in second-half stoppage time in their past two matches but they have lost only one of their past 14 home games and are set to welcome back Jamie Vardy from a knee injury. Vardy has played once since December, after struggling with a hamstring problem earlier in the season. Villa, not yet mathematically safe, equally need to sharpen up after four straight defeats. Ben Fisher

Saturday 3pm

Venue King Power Stadium

Last season Leicester 0 Aston Villa 1

Referee Andy Madley

This season G14 Y29 R2 2.21 cards/game

Odds H 24-13 A 28-17 D 5-2

LEICESTER

Subs from Jakupovic, Vestergaard, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Odunze, Choudhury, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Barnes, Lookman, Castagne, Vardy

Doubtful Vardy (knee)

Injured Ward (knee, Jun), Bertrand (knee, unknown), Ndidi (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Unavailable Soumaré (personal reasons)

Discipline Y44 R1

Form LWDWLD

Leading scorer Vardy 10

ASTON VILLA

Subs from Olsen, Youngs, Chambers, Nakamba, Buendía, Carney Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, O’Reilly, Ings

Doubtful None

Injured Digne (shoulder, May), Traoré (groin, unknown), Traoré (knock, unknown), Hause (abdominal, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y69 R2

Form WWLLLL

Leading scorer Watkins 8

