Leicester v Aston Villa: match preview
Leicester will hope to limber up for the visit of José Mourinho’s Roma in the Europa Conference semi-finals on Thursday by returning to winning ways at home against Aston Villa. Leicester have come unstuck in second-half stoppage time in their past two matches but they have lost only one of their past 14 home games and are set to welcome back Jamie Vardy from a knee injury. Vardy has played once since December, after struggling with a hamstring problem earlier in the season. Villa, not yet mathematically safe, equally need to sharpen up after four straight defeats. Ben Fisher
Saturday 3pm
Venue King Power Stadium
Last season Leicester 0 Aston Villa 1
Referee Andy Madley
This season G14 Y29 R2 2.21 cards/game
Odds H 24-13 A 28-17 D 5-2
LEICESTER
Subs from Jakupovic, Vestergaard, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Odunze, Choudhury, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Barnes, Lookman, Castagne, Vardy
Doubtful Vardy (knee)
Injured Ward (knee, Jun), Bertrand (knee, unknown), Ndidi (knee, unknown)
Suspended None
Unavailable Soumaré (personal reasons)
Discipline Y44 R1
Form LWDWLD
Leading scorer Vardy 10
ASTON VILLA
Subs from Olsen, Youngs, Chambers, Nakamba, Buendía, Carney Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, O’Reilly, Ings
Doubtful None
Injured Digne (shoulder, May), Traoré (groin, unknown), Traoré (knock, unknown), Hause (abdominal, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y69 R2
Form WWLLLL
Leading scorer Watkins 8
