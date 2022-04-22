We have the details on this year’s Lehigh Valley Pride

This year, more than ever, it will be about speaking up, speaking out and saying it loud.

“Be Loud! Be Proud!” will be the theme of this year’s Lehigh Valley Pride, which is planned for Aug. 21 at the J.C.C. Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center released some early details on the annual event, which will mark its 29th year.

“We invite the community to join us this year at Lehigh Valley Pride,”said Bill McGlinn, interim executive director at Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in a prepared statement. “Be seen, be heard, and, standing together, we will make an unmistakable sound as we say, ‘Be Loud! Be Proud!’”

LGBTQ+ arts and culture, w

Here’s what we know so far:

The details

When, where: Noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 21, at the JCC of the Lehigh Valley, 702 N. 22nd St. Allentown

Noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 21, at the JCC of the Lehigh Valley, 702 N. 22nd St. Allentown Accessibility features will include ASL interpretation on stage, ADA restrooms, large-print Pride guides, the MARS Sober Social Space, reserved seating for older adults and people with disabilities, and reserved parking near the festival entrance.

Headliners:

Ra’Jah O’Hara, drag superstar from RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 11, All Stars 6)

Alyssa Hunter, drag superstar from RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 14) and Miss Puerto Rico Continental 2016

Chastity Brown, soul/folk singer-songwriter and 2021 McKnight Artist Fellow

Ryan Cassata, award-winning singer-songwriter and LGBTQ+ activist

Grand marshals

Ariel Torres, associate director, Lehigh University Pride Center

Linda Vega, district judge, Lehigh County

Tickets, info:

Tickets will be $10 and sold at the door. Admission is free for kids 13 and under. Youth ages 14 to 21 can email Kim@BradburySullivanCenter.org for free tickets.

Info: bradburysullivancenter.org/pride