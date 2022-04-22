ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

'This shouldn't have happened': Family grieves Greenville County apartment shooting victim

By Tamia Boyd, Greenville News
Teddy bears, balloons, T-shirts, posters and messages lie by a single tree at the Spring Grove Apartments in Taylors in memoriam of 23-year-old Ja'Tyius Daquon Grady, who was shot and killed the night before Easter.

Family members gathered at the site Thursday to speak out against gun violence.

On April 16, residents at the apartment complex reported hearing gunshots, according to the Greenville County Sherriff's Office.

Initial:Greer man charged in Taylors apartment shooting that killed 23-year-old

Elex Tyrell Gregory, 28, of Greer, shot Grady following a dispute, the Sheriff's Office said. Both Gregory and Grady knew each other prior, however a motive for the shooting is still under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

Grady suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to the Coroner's Office.

Bennetta Grady, the mother of Ja'Tyius Grady, said she's devastated.

"I can't think. I can't breathe. But at least I know the person that caused the murder is in jail," Bennetta Grady said.

Gregory is now charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to warrants from the Sheriff's Office.

"They took our baby," Shamika Grady, Ja'Tyius Grady's aunt, said. "We can't call him anymore. We can't text him. We can't hear, 'I love you, mom.' 'I love you, auntie.' 'I love you, uncle,'" she said.

Elisha Thompson, Ja'Tyius Grady's cousin, said they spoke to each other everyday.

"He died to senselessness. This shouldn't have happened. They could've talked it out, fought it out, but it should never have gotten to gun violence," Thompson said.

Community activist Bruce Wilson stood with the family Thursday and echoed their thoughts, saying enough is enough and that gun violence needs to end.

"Put the gun down, stop it, because when you shoot someone, kill someone, you're tearing a family and a community apart," Wilson said.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Ryan Flood told The Greenville News there have been 108 incidents of gun violence so far this year. In 2017, there were 375 incidents; in 2018, 370; in 2019, 362. Then in 2020 the number jumped to 464 gun violence incidents, and last year there were 405.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

