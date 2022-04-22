Thursday varsity baseball/softball: Emmaus baseball wins battle of the unbeatens, Becahi softball loses first

Emmaus' Tyler LePage brings in a homerun against Easton on Thursday, April 21, 2022, during a boys high school baseball game at Easton High School. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Emmaus baseball coach Jeremy Haas made it clear that his team didn’t play a great game on Thursday at Easton.

“We didn’t play great at all; we played an OK game,” Haas said. “I thought we could have gotten a few more runs here and there. I thought our at-bats were not that good in the middle of the game. But we jumped out in the first inning, put up a crooked number, tacked on one more and that was good enough.”

It was good enough for a 4-0 victory over the Red Rovers in a battle of Eastern Pennsylvania Conference unbeatens.

Luke Deschenes allowed three hits in 6⅔ scoreless innings with a walk and 13 strikeouts. With Deschenes at the limit of 100 pitches, Tyler LePage came on to get the final out via another strikeout.

Emmaus scored three runs in the first inning, getting an RBI double by LePage and a run-scoring single by Colin Foley.

The Green Hornets were held scoreless from there until the seventh when they tacked on another run on another RBI single by Foley.

Emmaus improved to 12-0 overall, 9-0 EPC, while Easton fell to 8-1, 7-1.

“We know every game is not going to be easy,” Foley said. “We have to compete every day and play a clean 21 outs. We have to attack the zone when we’re pitching.”

That’s exactly what Deschenes, who is headed to Seton Hill, does every time he gets the ball.

“It has been great,” he said. “I’ve been going out there enjoying myself, cheering on my teammates, and doing everything I can to help this team win. Every time we play, it’s a matter of focusing on our game and staying within ourselves. We don’t try to do anything we can’t do and try not to let anything bother us.”

In terms of Deschenes’ pitching philosophy, it’s about being aggressive.

“Whether it’s a fastball or slider, whatever’s on that day, we want to get strikes early in the count,” he said. “I get pumped up a little bit against a team like Easton, but for the most part we try to take it like any other game.”

Red Rovers coach Carm LaDuca tipped his cap to Deschenes.

“He pitched a super game, but we’ve got to do a better job of putting balls in play,” LaDuca said. “And Emmaus swings the bats well. But I’m proud of our kids because we fought throughout the game and we’ll be ready to go [Friday] against Liberty and that’s another really tough team in the EPC and we have Pleasant Valley Saturday morning. We’ve got to turn the page.”

LaDuca said there was one opportunity for his team to get back in the game. It was in the fifth when the Red Rovers had two on and two out and AJ Thomas hit a sinking line drive to right. Emmaus’ Colin Wilson made a diving catch.

“That kid laid out and made a beautiful catch,” LaDuca said. “If that ball falls, maybe it’s a different story.”

Haas had mixed feelings on the catch.

“It was a great play, but I told him that if that guy by him he was going to be in the doghouse,” he said. “If it gets by him, two runs score and the tying run is at third and we’ve got an upset coach or two. It was a beautiful play, but we had a conversation and maybe next time he should ease up a little bit.”

EPC BASEBALL

Nazareth 1, Northampton 0

Jake Dally tossed a 2-hitter with 15 strikeouts and Preston Warne knocked in the game’s only run with a third-inning single. The Blue Eagles improved to 6-4, 5-3.

Liberty 5, Allentown CCHS 1

The Hurricanes had no letdown after Thursday’s marathon 2-1 win over Parkland. Noah Gyauch-Quirk had a double and RBI and Ayden Zabala and JC Spinosa each had two hits and an RBI. Connor McLaughlin got the win with a 4-hitter that featured two walks and four strikeouts.

Stroudsburg 12, ES South 1

Mason Drozal had two hits, including a double, and knocked in four runs and Xavier Dorst had three hits and scored twice as the Mounties improved to 5-5 overall and 5-3 in the EPC. Aaron Kirby homered for Stroudsburg, while Dylan Sparks, Connor Litts, and Chase Beck combined on an 8-hitter.

Pleasant Valley 11, Pocono Mt. West 5

The Bears improved to 9-3 as junior Nate Mostosky made his season debut on the mound and earned the win. Nate Loch, Dom Payan, Andrew Meitzler, Jack Smale, and Ryan Kymer all had two hits and Meitzler drove in four runs.

SOFTBALL

Parkland 6, Becahi 1

The Trojans handed the Lady Hawks their first loss of the season after nine wins. Ashlyn Hillanbrand allowed one run, scattered eight hits, walked three and struck out four. Cassidy Sweeney sparked the offense with three hits and knocked in four runs. Shana Gugliandolo had two hits and knocked in two runs.

Whitehall 13, Freedom 1

The Zephyrs exploded for 17 hits, getting two home runs from Kate Yadush and three RBIs overall. Kassy Aquino homered among her three hits and drove in six runs and Sienna Meli homered to back the 3-hit pitching of Lennon Dreisbach.

Northampton 13, Nazareth 4

Taylor Kranzley went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs and Alexa Chromey had two hits and three RBIs as the Konkrete Kids cranked out 15 hits and rolled to their ninth win without a loss.

Palmerton 4, Wilson 2

Carly Gaffney tossed a 3-hitter and Cadee Munjone tripled and knocked in a run as the Blue Bombers won their fifth straight and improved to 9-3. Kelsey Balliet doubled and had an RBI and Kaylee Strohl scored a pair of runs.

