ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bikes on The Bayou rolls back into downtown this weekend

By Maggie Flecknoe
KIAH
KIAH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUR4Y_0fH8sz5v00

HOUSTON (KIAH) – After a two-year hiatus, downtown streets will roar to life during Bikes on the Bayou at Eleanor Tinsley Park April 22-24, 2022. The celebration of two-wheeled transportation including motorcycles, bicycles, and scooters is an all-inclusive festival with music, activities, shopping, and community gatherings.

Outlaw Dave joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe with more.

“After the pause the pandemic put on us, we’re excited to get back outdoors and celebrate with riders of all kinds,” said ‘Outlaw’ Dave Andrews. “We look forward to bringing the Houston community back together to jam to great music, admire the art of the bike and enjoy an overall festival atmosphere with the beautiful city skyline as our backdrop.”

Thanks to the support of sponsors such as Bud Light and Mancuso H-D, Eleanor Tinsley Park and along Allen Parkway will be lined with vendors, stunt riders from Team Yahama, X-Games BMX medalists on halfpipes and ramps, special events like a Hooter’s wing eating contest, an invitational bikini competition, and the Ball of Death. Two stages will fill the air with music from Saving Abel, Lil Troy, Everclear, Framing the Red, Cody Canada & the Departed, and Jake Worthington who appeared on the TV show, The Voice.

“With multiple charity motorcycle rides starting throughout the city and ending at Bikes on the Bayou, we encourage drivers to use an abundance of caution,” added Andrews. “We want all event-goers to have a fun and safe time while raising money for charities and supporting our community.

Friday’s Saving Abel concert will include a ‘Texas-sized’ meet-and-greet hosted by 94.5 The Buzz, giving nearly 100 listeners a chance to take photos with the band. Sunday, 93Q Country Radio will host a special First Responders Appreciation event and various activations and tastings will take place throughout the weekend in the Biergarten. The three-day event will also provide motorcyclists the opportunity to participate in cruises throughout the festival space and secure overnight parking on festival grounds.

Tickets are $20 for the full weekend and guests have come-and-go privileges with their tickets. All ages are welcome. A full line-up of events and concerts can be found on https://bikesonthebayou.com/ .

Friday

Headliner – Saving Abel

Guest Appearance – Lil Troy

Saturday

Headliner – Everclear
Support Acts – Framing the Red

Sunday

Headliner – Cody Canada

Support Acts – Jake Worthington

Tickets: $20 for full weekend https://moontowertickets.com/showspage/16

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

Related
KIAH

Houston Happens – Earth Day, Bikes on the Bayou and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good Morning! It’s Earth Day and we’re celebrating on Houston Happens along with host Maggie Flecknoe. And, after a two-year hiatus, downtown streets will roar to life during Bikes on the Bayou at Eleanor Tinsley Park April 22-24, 2022. The celebration of two-wheeled transportation including motorcycles, bicycles, and scooters is an all-inclusive festival […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston Happens is LIVE at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The 3rd Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring is here! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road to do a lil shopping! MARKET DATES/HOURS ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Follow your fork to Houston Black Restaurant Week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Follow your fork! It’s time for Houston Black Restaurant Week! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is joined by one of the founders. Also, meet the husband and wife behind Fainmous BBQ! They’re serving up great food, details and more. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Cars
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Canada
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella campers are back: How they’re gearing up for the festival

Festival season is in full swing. With the Coachella Valley Music Festival is just a day away, we’ve seen thousands festival goers make their way through the gates where they’ll call the campgrounds their home for the weekend. This, as the festival gets ready to kick off after being canceled for 2 years due to The post Coachella campers are back: How they’re gearing up for the festival appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
KIAH

Something for every BUNNY at Burlington

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Spring has sprung and what better place to find everything you need than at your local Burlington – for all your dressy, casual and special occasion fashion, in the latest colors and styles. Burlington has something for every bunny this Easter!  Hop over to your local Burlington for surprising deals on everything […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Meet man behind Houston-based Exotic Pop

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good Monday morning! Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. She has a full lineup of exciting guests live in studio. Exotic Pop, a Houston-based beverage company known for offering rare, very cool and hard-to-find soda flavors, brands and snacks sourced from around the globe, has become a […]
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#The Bayou#Motorcycle#Bmx#Vehicles#Team Yahama#Hooter
CultureMap Houston

Affordable luxury bus rolls out new Houston-San Antonio routes with $15 fares

A luxury bus service is adding a new Texas stop to its map. On April 28, RedCoach will launch service in San Antonio, marking the eighth Texas city served by the company. The new stop will provide luxury transportation between San Antonio and Houston, as well as nonstop service from San Antonio to Austin, Dallas, Richardson, and Waco. Fares are priced as low as $15 each way, and the San Antonio stop is at 165 Bowie St., near the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIAH

Scenery Bags and Broadway Husbands take center stage with upcycled messenger bag

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Founder and CEO of Scenery Bags, Jennifer Kahn along with the Broadway Husbands are taking center stage with their new collaboration. They join Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share the upcycled messenger bag made from theatrical materials and the amazing cause part of the proceeds go towards. For more, please visit: […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Explore The Palm Beaches with The Travel Mom

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Now that spring has sprung, people are starting to think about their summer travel plans.  Friend of the show Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to talk about a fabulous idea for the entire family, The Palm Beaches. Be sure and follow The Travel Mom, she doesn’t just talk […]
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KIAH

Trill on Wheels is H-town’s first & only Trill Pedal Bike Party

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Trill on Wheels is Houston’s first and only Trill Pedal Bike Party that is all things Houston. Check it out with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. The Pedal Bike seats 13 guests and is a 2-hour experience that pays homage to the Houston music and slab culture. Guests will get to hear some of the “Trillest” music […]
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Cody Johnson Forced to Cancel Concerts in Texas: ‘I’m Not Well’

Unfortunately for Cody Johnson fans in Texas, it looks like your shows are going to be postponed; the country music star posted a video on his Instagram page updating fans on his Midland and Amarillo tour dates. According to Johnson, he’s feeling a bit under the weather and has decided to postpone his Texas concerts. In the caption of the post, he told fans to hang onto their tickets, and that they’ll receive an email with more updates and information.
TEXAS STATE
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
516
Followers
298
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy