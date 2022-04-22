Bikes on The Bayou rolls back into downtown this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) – After a two-year hiatus, downtown streets will roar to life during Bikes on the Bayou at Eleanor Tinsley Park April 22-24, 2022. The celebration of two-wheeled transportation including motorcycles, bicycles, and scooters is an all-inclusive festival with music, activities, shopping, and community gatherings.

Outlaw Dave joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe with more.

“After the pause the pandemic put on us, we’re excited to get back outdoors and celebrate with riders of all kinds,” said ‘Outlaw’ Dave Andrews. “We look forward to bringing the Houston community back together to jam to great music, admire the art of the bike and enjoy an overall festival atmosphere with the beautiful city skyline as our backdrop.”

Thanks to the support of sponsors such as Bud Light and Mancuso H-D, Eleanor Tinsley Park and along Allen Parkway will be lined with vendors, stunt riders from Team Yahama, X-Games BMX medalists on halfpipes and ramps, special events like a Hooter’s wing eating contest, an invitational bikini competition, and the Ball of Death. Two stages will fill the air with music from Saving Abel, Lil Troy, Everclear, Framing the Red, Cody Canada & the Departed, and Jake Worthington who appeared on the TV show, The Voice.

“With multiple charity motorcycle rides starting throughout the city and ending at Bikes on the Bayou, we encourage drivers to use an abundance of caution,” added Andrews. “We want all event-goers to have a fun and safe time while raising money for charities and supporting our community.

Friday’s Saving Abel concert will include a ‘Texas-sized’ meet-and-greet hosted by 94.5 The Buzz, giving nearly 100 listeners a chance to take photos with the band. Sunday, 93Q Country Radio will host a special First Responders Appreciation event and various activations and tastings will take place throughout the weekend in the Biergarten. The three-day event will also provide motorcyclists the opportunity to participate in cruises throughout the festival space and secure overnight parking on festival grounds.

Tickets are $20 for the full weekend and guests have come-and-go privileges with their tickets. All ages are welcome. A full line-up of events and concerts can be found on https://bikesonthebayou.com/ .

Friday

Headliner – Saving Abel

Guest Appearance – Lil Troy

Saturday

Headliner – Everclear

Support Acts – Framing the Red

Sunday

Headliner – Cody Canada

Support Acts – Jake Worthington

Tickets: $20 for full weekend https://moontowertickets.com/showspage/16

