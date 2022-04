The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority is continuing to promote the use of HomeNow, which is a down payment assistance loan available to lower-income first-time homebuyers. HomeNow is a zero-percent interest rate loan that is non-amortizing, meaning that there are no monthly payments required. According to Teri Baca, MFA homeownership representative, the program...

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO