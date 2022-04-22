Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Logan A SHOWER WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL LOGAN, EAST CENTRAL AUGLAIZE AND HARDIN COUNTIES THROUGH 100 PM EDT At 1223 PM EDT, a shower was located near Belle Center, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kenton, Forest, Dunkirk, Belle Center, Blanchard, Roundhead, Mcguffey, Patterson, Dola, Grant, Silver Creek, Jumbo, Huntersville, Walton, Mentzer and State Route 195 at State Route 235. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
