Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 02:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING The combined effects of generally low fuel moistures, afternoon relative humidity values dropping to around 20 percent, except 25 to 30 percent at the coast, and west to southwest winds gusting to around 20 mph, will lead to increased fire danger this afternoon through early evening across Southeast NC and Northeast SC. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn during these conditions. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Val Verde A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY At 1028 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Pandale, or 16 miles north of Langtry, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Val Verde County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Val Verde FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 1 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Val Verde. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Logan A SHOWER WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL LOGAN, EAST CENTRAL AUGLAIZE AND HARDIN COUNTIES THROUGH 100 PM EDT At 1223 PM EDT, a shower was located near Belle Center, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kenton, Forest, Dunkirk, Belle Center, Blanchard, Roundhead, Mcguffey, Patterson, Dola, Grant, Silver Creek, Jumbo, Huntersville, Walton, Mentzer and State Route 195 at State Route 235. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 08:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING Visibility is beginning to improve in the advisory area, however areas of fog down to around 1 mile will linger between the Juneau Airport and Gustavus into the mid morning.
JUNEAU, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Roseau The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Twin Valley affecting Norman County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Marsh River at Shelly affecting Norman County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Roseau River at Roseau. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
ROSEAU COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MAY 05 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Thursday, May 05. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 49.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 50.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon then begin falling. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 36.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 36.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.8 feet Sunday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Logan, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Logan; Shelby THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SHELBY NORTHWESTERN LOGAN...EAST CENTRAL AUGLAIZE AND SOUTHWESTERN HARDIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH

