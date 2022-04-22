Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Roseau The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Twin Valley affecting Norman County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Marsh River at Shelly affecting Norman County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Roseau River at Roseau. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

ROSEAU COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO