Chicago, IL

DCFS director faces 9th contempt of court fine

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WICS) — Marc Smith, the director of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), is being held in...

CBS Chicago

Expert: charges against DCFS caseworkers in A.J. Freund case are deterring people from going into profession

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three years ago, many of us first learned the name A.J. Freund - the 5-year-old whose death at the hands of his parents put new focus on the state's child welfare agency. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had already had A.J. on their radar. In a rare move afterward, A.J.'s caseworker, Carlos Acosta, and supervisor Andrew Polovin were charged criminally with endangering the life of a child and one felony count of reckless conduct.  Now, as CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, the rare move of criminally charging those...
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CBS Chicago

Brothers free after served years in prison on false drug charges linked to corrupt CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 44 more people now have a clean record, after Cook County prosecutors agreed to vacate more convictions connected to corrupt former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts. This brings the total number of thrown-out cases tied to Watts to 212. Two of them involve brothers form Chicago's South Side, one of whom talked with CBS 2's Marissa Perlman Friday. Tyrone and Joey Fenton were outside the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building when found out their names were in the clear. They say they can finally start living their lives after being wrongfully convicted, and wasting years...
SCDNReports

Fleeing Felon Caught After Dangerous Chase in Illinois State

Fleeing Felon Caught After Dangerous ChaseIllinois State Police. A Lake County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Unit officer observed a red Dodge Charger exceeding the posted 30 mph speed limit near Georgia Street and E. 40th Avenue in Gary. The vehicle had an expired Illinois license plate. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated in an attempt to flee.
The Independent

Man sparks anger over claim his wife was fired for discussing salary with her co-workers

A man has sparked anger after claiming that his wife was terminated from her job, on her second day, because she discussed her salary with her co-workers. In a recent post shared in the Reddit subreddit “Anti-Work,” a user who goes by u/Trillanasi and who is based in Illinois, revealed how his wife’s co-workers at her new job asked her about “wages.” According to the Reddit user, his partner’s colleagues weren’t very pleased when they found out that she “made more than them”.“Yesterday at work my wife’s new co-workers asked her how much she made and when she told them,...
CBS Chicago

South Side tenants demand action against inattentive landlords

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tenants on the South Side are demanding action against inattentive landlords, and more support from City Hall. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports they gathered near the 6th Ward aldermanic office. The crowd represent tenants from over 40 buildings across Chicago's South Side.They're looking for City Council support on the Chicago Healthy Homes Ordinance. They said it's time for Chicago to hold its landlords accountable, who they said are abusing the system in their own favor at the cost of the people who live there.They're asking for a better system to keep buildings clean and up-to-date on repairs. Tenants...
CHICAGO, IL

