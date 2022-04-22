How to identify signs of depression in loved ones

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu reality series The Kardashians has highlighted a different side of the famous family as they’ve opened up about their struggles with anxiety.Throughout episode two of The Kardashians, which premiered on the streaming platform on 14 April 2022, Khloe Kardashian discussed how social media scrutiny causes her anxiety. The Good American founder was feeling anxious about appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, so her mother and manager Kris Jenner offered her daughter a beta-blocker to help calm her nerves.According to the Mayo Clinic, beta-blockers are medications that reduce blood pressure by blocking the...
Comments / 0