Mental Health

How to identify signs of depression in loved ones

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigns of depression and anxiety can take many forms, and...

Psych Centra

How to Choose the Best SSRI for Depression or Anxiety

When you’re deciding on an antidepressant or SSRIs, it helps to read about all your options to find one that works best for you. Antidepressants are a common way to treat the symptoms of depression. This class of medication also treats other conditions like anxiety, chronic body pain, and insomnia.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Antidepressants Numb Your Emotions?

If you think your antidepressants are numbing your emotions, there are other options you can try. If you’re having limited or muted responses to moments in your everyday life, you may be experiencing emotional blunting. Emotional blunting is when you experience dulled emotions in response to things that would...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Hard-to-Spot Signs of Depression in Multiple Schlerosis

In my multiple sclerosis neuropsychiatry clinic, I see a lot of depression. This is not surprising given that the lifetime prevalence of major depression in people with multiple sclerosis approaches 50 percent. The diagnosis of depression can, however, present a challenge for professionals as well as for caregivers and the loved ones of people with MS.
MENTAL HEALTH
#Depression#Anxiety
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
MENTAL HEALTH
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and Alzheimer's disease?

Excessive alcohol use may put a person at risk of developing certain health problems relating to the brain. This may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Around. American adults drink to excess, and almost half of the United States population drank alcohol in 2020. Excessive drinking can cause...
DRINKS
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

How to Overcome Fear and Anxiety

Anxiety and fear are different emotional responses to a threat or perceived threat. Knowing how to recognize these emotions can help you cope. Fear and anxiety are emotions we all experience from time to time. Some people have occasional bouts of anxiety or fear. Others with anxiety disorders, phobias, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
The Independent

What are beta-blockers, the drug used by the Kardashians for anxiety, and are they safe?

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu reality series The Kardashians has highlighted a different side of the famous family as they’ve opened up about their struggles with anxiety.Throughout episode two of The Kardashians, which premiered on the streaming platform on 14 April 2022, Khloe Kardashian discussed how social media scrutiny causes her anxiety. The Good American founder was feeling anxious about appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, so her mother and manager Kris Jenner offered her daughter a beta-blocker to help calm her nerves.According to the Mayo Clinic, beta-blockers are medications that reduce blood pressure by blocking the...
CELEBRITIES

