When your long-term plans include driving the Chevy truck you buy today for many years, that truck should have a Duramax engine under the hood. This is the brand of diesel engines used by Chevy across the truck lineup, and these engines last a long time. Unlike some brands that don’t offer this engine in the midsize truck models, Chevy gives you a diesel powertrain across the board, making it easy for you to have the power you need and the longevity you deserve.

