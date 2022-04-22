ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Your Crypto Crash Survival Checklist

By Emma Newbery
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjqT1_0fH8qjHx00

Image source: Getty Images

Cryptocurrency prices have had a rollercoaster six months. Back in November, crypto grandaddy Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high of almost $68,000, before falling as low as $35,000 in January. It's now trading at around $40,000, according to CoinGecko. Some observers are optimistic about a breakout while others worry it could fall further.

Sadly, for cryptocurrency investors, this type of volatility is normal. It's a high-risk asset class and there's a lot of uncertainty about how it might develop. Use our four-point crypto crash survival checklist to survive this and any other crypto crash.

1. A crypto investing budget

The golden rule of cryptocurrency investing is to avoid using money you need in the short term. These are high-risk assets that might outperform over time. But they could also crash completely, so think carefully about how much you want to invest.

It's easy to get caught up in the excitement around stories of crypto millionaires and a potential new form of money. Instead, look at your overall budget and see what money you need for other financial goals, such as your retirement or any debt repayments . Your cryptocurrency investments should not take precedence over building strong financial foundations.

If you only invest money you can afford to lose, a sudden price drop will be disappointing but not devastating. It also means you can wait out even a prolonged price dip without being forced to sell your assets to cover any immediate expenses.

2. An investment plan

Crypto apps and exchanges have become so easy to use and accessible that many people jump in without having a clear plan. It's understandable. But if you first consider how your crypto investments fit with your other financial goals and existing portfolio, you're less likely to get burned if the market crashes. For example, many experts recommend making crypto investments only a small percentage of your overall portfolio. Exactly how much depends on your own financial situation and tolerance for risk.

The other aspect to having an investment plan is knowing exactly why you're buying for each and every crypto you add to your portfolio. As you research a new coin or token , think about what specific risks exist, what problem it promises to solve, and what your hopes are for its performance in the long term. That perspective can help avoid panic buying -- or selling -- and gives you a clear basis for making a decision.

3. A long-term mindset

Here at The Ascent, we favor long-term investing over short-term trading. Rather than speculating to try to get rich quick, look for quality projects you think could perform well in the coming five to 10 years. This can be difficult with a new asset class like cryptocurrency, especially one with such wild price action.

However, buying and holding assets for a long period of time is a more reliable way to build wealth. It also takes some of the stress out of crypto investing and makes it easier to wait out even extreme price fluctuations. Cultivating a long-term attitude toward your crypto holdings is key if you want to survive the latest price crash.

4. An emergency fund

We already touched on the necessity of building strong financial foundations. Having an emergency fund is so important that it warrants its own point on this checklist. If we've learned anything from the past few years, it is that unexpected crises can happen. An emergency fund that will cover three to six months' worth of living costs can help cushion you against, say, a job loss or medical crisis.

If you don't have an emergency fund, the danger is you'll be forced to sell your investments at a loss. Let's say you bought cryptocurrency last year. Your portfolio may now be worth 40% less than you originally put in. If an unexpected disaster strikes and you don't have cash put aside, you might have to sell now. This would lock in those losses and mean you can't benefit from any rebounds.

Bottom line

The real driver for surviving a crypto crash is managing risk. You can do this by avoiding situations where you might be forced to sell your investments at a loss, diversifying your portfolio, prioritizing other financial goals, and keeping your eyes on the long term.

Don't lose sight of the fact that there are no guarantees in cryptocurrency investing, and you could see huge losses as well as huge gains. That way you can build enough safeguards into your investment strategies to weather even the fiercest crypto crash.

Earn a $100 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $100 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list he re and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

Emma Newbery owns Bitcoin.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Cloud spend is forecasted to grow to $917 billion annually by 2025, a 103% increase. Cloudflare provides application, network, and security services that help clients modernize their IT ecosystems. DigitalOcean offers a suite of cloud services tailored to start-ups and other small businesses. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Stock Took a Serious Nosedive, But Don't Dare Sell It

Innovative Industrial Properties owns marijuana grow houses. The cannabis industry continues to expand and so, too, does this highly focused REIT. Investors have punished the stock, but long-term types should probably stick with this fast-growing name. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Checklist#Btc#Coingecko
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Want $3,300 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 2 High Yield Stocks and Wait 5 Years

Medical Properties Trust is an under-the-radar healthcare REIT with a diversified business model and attractive dividend yield. Sunoco's scale and midstream assets are key competitive advantages for its core wholesale fuel distribution business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Buy Excelerate Energy now for a bargain

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to buy stock of Excelerate Energy while it's a steal. "If you're looking for a way to participate in the rise of liquefied natural gas, which you should, I think Excelerate Energy's a great way to play it, especially now that the stock has pulled back from its highs," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why This Stock Could Double Your Money in 2022

Axsome Therapeutics is awaiting two important regulatory decisions. The company has other pipeline candidates, not to mention a therapy it recently acquired. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Skyrocket After the Upcoming Ethereum Merge?

Shiba Inu is built on the Ethereum blockchain and will benefit from the planned merge. However, there are several reasons why the merge won't provide a huge catalyst for Shiba Inu. But Shiba Inu does have other potential catalysts on the way, including the Shibarium launch. You’re reading a free...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

AstraZeneca boasts a diversified lineup of drugs and a robust pipeline. Merck is a major pharma company that also has a hand in the animal health market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
179K+
Followers
88K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy