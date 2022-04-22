Florida Man Accused of Sending Porn to Teen Caller at Crisis Hotline

TAMPA -- A call taker at a Tampa crisis center loses his job and faces criminal charges over the handling of a call from a girl in high school.

Hillsborough deputies say the girl called the 211 hotline during a crisis in March. They say she got several calls from a man who said he worked at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. Deputies say the caller sent her explicit photos and videos, and demanded nudes, which she refused to send.

Detectives identified 32-year-old Christopher Laracuente Cotto as the caller after taking his cellphone. They arrested him Thursday (21st) and now he faces charges of transmitting material harmful to a minor and illegal use of a cellphone. He's also a part time pastor at the Iglesia Adoración Y Palabra Jesucristo Es El Señor (Word and Worship Jesus Christ is the Savior) church in Wesley Chapel. Laracuente Cotto has been fired from the Crisis Center.

The Crisis Center has issued a statement saying Laracuente Cotto passed law enforcement and other background checks and worked for the organization less than 60 days. He was let go as soon as the incident was confirmed.

“We are deeply saddened by the actions of this former employee but thankful the victim had a resource available in the community that protected them. We are so sorry that a vulnerable person was hurt because it goes directly against what we work for every day.” said Clara Reynolds, President & CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Photo: HCSO/Canva