John C. Andrews of Chilton, charged with hiding a corpse in the 1983 death of Starkie Swenson, told police he never met Swenson

By Duke Behnke and Chris Mueller, Appleton Post-Crescent
 3 days ago

CHILTON - Prosecutors allege that John C. Andrews, the man convicted of killing Starkie Swenson of Neenah in 1983, hid Swenson’s body under limestone rocks at High Cliff State Park in Sherwood decades ago and then denied any knowledge of the crime as recently as last year.

Andrews’ actions were sufficient for Calumet County District Attorney Nathan Haberman to charge him Friday with hiding a corpse, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 12½ years in prison and a fine of $25,000.

The statute of limitations for hiding a corpse in Wisconsin is six years, but the criminal complaint says Andrews' offense of hiding a corpse occurred between June 7, 2021, and Sept. 28, 2021.

Investigators questioned Andrews about the location of Swenson's remains on June 7, according to the complaint. Andrews admitted to seeing photos of Swenson but told the investigators that he never spoke to nor saw Swenson in person and didn't have a clue as to Swenson's whereabouts.

The questioning came after Jordan Karsten, a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh biological anthropologist, and a team of students began searching for Swenson's remains by excavating a nine-acre property west of Omro that Andrews was thought to have frequented in 1983. As part of the effort, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Dive Team searched a pond for Swenson's remains without success.

Andrews, an 82-year-old Chilton resident, was arrested Thursday . He made his initial court appearance by video Friday afternoon, when a $10,000 signature bond was set. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. May 6.

Discovery of Starkie Swenson's remains renews questions and concerns with the 1983 Neenah case

During Friday's court appearance before Judge Jeffrey Froehlich, Andrews’ attorney, Jonas Bednarek, said there was a “very real” statute of limitations problem with the case.

Bednarek said the statute for hiding a corpse was created in 1991, so it might not have existed when the alleged crime occurred.

"The case is highly unusual," Bednarek said. "The theory of prosecution is legally tenuous at best, and counsel intends to forward these legal arguments in short order."

Haberman requested bail be set at $25,000 cash. He said Andrews has been charged with a serious felony and "considering his age and the amount of incarceration exposure, it has the potential to be a life sentence."

Froehlich acknowledged the seriousness of charge but said the purpose of bond is to get Andrews to court, and he heard nothing to suggest Andrews won't appear. Andrews must surrender his passport and remain in Wisconsin and have no contact with the Swenson family or High Cliff.

The death and disappearance of Swenson have been shrouded in mystery for nearly 40 years.

Swenson, 67, vanished in Neenah on Aug. 13, 1983. His whereabouts were unknown until two hikers found his remains on Sept. 28, 2021, in a partially secluded area of High Cliff.

In 1994, the British-born Andrews was tried on a charge of first-degree murder for Swenson's death. Police alleged Andrews became enraged over Swenson's extramarital affair with his ex-wife, Claire Andrews, and ran him over with his Pontiac Firebird on the grounds of Shattuck Junior High School (now Shattuck Middle School) in Neenah. Shattuck is across the street from the house where Claire Andrews lived.

At the time, the remains of Swenson had not been found. Swenson was listed as a missing person until his remains were found at High Cliff.

The trial ended after four days when Andrews accepted a plea bargain to a lesser charge of homicide by the negligent use of a vehicle and was sentenced to two years in prison. The first-degree murder charge carried a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Despite the plea, Andrews maintained his innocence in Swenson's death and disappearance.

Authorities investigating the remains at High Cliff concluded that the body was placed at the location "either at the time of death or shortly thereafter," according to the criminal complaint.

"It appears the body was intentionally covered, or 'buried,' with limestone rocks in an attempt to conceal the body," the complaint says.

A Mello Yello soda can recovered by the skeleton dated to the first half of the 1980s.

An analysis of the skeleton showed Swenson suffered blunt force trauma consistent with a pedestrian or bicyclist being run over by a car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8jm5_0fH8opq900

