Logic Slams Def Jam For ‘F—ing Up’ Single Release Plan: ‘I Care About Music’

Logic isn’t happy with Def Jam Recordings’ plan for his new singles. The rapper said so in no uncertain terms in a heated video posted on Thursday (April 21) in which he called out his label — while pointedly exonerating CEO Tunji Balogun — for what he said was the label’s confusing design for his two-fer set.

“Def Jam, why you f–king up my releases, man?” he said in the selfie vid in which he stares intently at the camera while airing his grievances. “First of all, I love you Tunji. Tunji’s my guy, he ain’t got nothing to do with this. What the f–k is going on, man? I told Def Jam that I wanted to release my s–t as a two-pack and I just found out that they’re releasing it as two singles at the same time. What kind of s–t is that?”

On top of that plan, Logic said he was told that he should not drop the music videos early because it might “upset our partners who feel like YouTube’s getting an exclusive.” Getting more animated, he added, “I don’t give a f–k about none of that s–t. I care about my fans, man. I care about hip-hop . I care about music.”

And while he said “years ago” he did play the game and listen to counsel about when and how and when to release his music because he was worried about the money, that’s just not the case anymore. “I don’t give a f–k about none of that, man,” he said. “I have my baby, I have my wife. I’m blessed, bro. I made it. And now I’m here at this place, I ain’t taking nobody’s s–t. Def Jam, do not f–k up my release. Vinyl Days is coming out in June. I’m so excited, I love y’all, but they’re f–king my s–t up. Everybody in that building who is really there for me – I love you, thank you so much. Everybody else can eat a d–k.”

Back in July 2021 Logic revealed in the outro to the Bobby Tarantino III mixtape song “See You Space Cowboy” that the trilogy finale would be his Def Jam swan song. But we actually out here recording this album/ It’s gonna be my last studio album on Def Jam,” he said at the time. Logic had earlier said his July 2020 album No Pressure would serve as his hip-hop swan song before his retirement from the game.

A spokesperson for Def Jam had not returned Billboard ‘s request for comment at press time. And, not for nothing, the rapper’s new singles, “Tetris” and “Decades,” were released as a two-pack on Friday morning (April 22). Logic is slated to hit the road with Wiz Khalifa on their co-headlining Vinyl Verse tour beginning on July 27.

