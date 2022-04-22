ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Logic Slams Def Jam For ‘F—ing Up’ Single Release Plan: ‘I Care About Music’

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Logic isn’t happy with Def Jam Recordings’ plan for his new singles. The rapper said so in no uncertain terms in a heated video posted on Thursday (April 21) in which he called out his label — while pointedly exonerating CEO Tunji Balogun — for what he said was the label’s confusing design for his two-fer set.

“Def Jam, why you f–king up my releases, man?” he said in the selfie vid in which he stares intently at the camera while airing his grievances. “First of all, I love you Tunji. Tunji’s my guy, he ain’t got nothing to do with this. What the f–k is going on, man? I told Def Jam that I wanted to release my s–t as a two-pack and I just found out that they’re releasing it as two singles at the same time. What kind of s–t is that?”

On top of that plan, Logic said he was told that he should not drop the music videos early because it might “upset our partners who feel like YouTube’s getting an exclusive.” Getting more animated, he added, “I don’t give a f–k about none of that s–t. I care about my fans, man. I care about hip-hop . I care about music.”

And while he said “years ago” he did play the game and listen to counsel about when and how and when to release his music because he was worried about the money, that’s just not the case anymore. “I don’t give a f–k about none of that, man,” he said. “I have my baby, I have my wife. I’m blessed, bro. I made it. And now I’m here at this place, I ain’t taking nobody’s s–t. Def Jam, do not f–k up my release. Vinyl Days is coming out in June. I’m so excited, I love y’all, but they’re f–king my s–t up. Everybody in that building who is really there for me – I love you, thank you so much. Everybody else can eat a d–k.”

Back in July 2021 Logic revealed in the outro to the Bobby Tarantino III mixtape song “See You Space Cowboy” that the trilogy finale would be his Def Jam swan song. But we actually out here recording this album/ It’s gonna be my last studio album on Def Jam,” he said at the time. Logic had earlier said his July 2020 album No Pressure would serve as his hip-hop swan song before his retirement from the game.

A spokesperson for Def Jam had not returned Billboard ‘s request for comment at press time. And, not for nothing, the rapper’s new singles, “Tetris” and “Decades,” were released as a two-pack on Friday morning (April 22). Logic is slated to hit the road with Wiz Khalifa on their co-headlining Vinyl Verse tour beginning on July 27.

Check out Logic’s video and listen to “Tetris/Decades” below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Logic (@logic)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Rapper Bobby Shmurda Released From Epic Records Deal After Pleading ‘Let Me Go’

Bobby Shmurda is officially a free man. After being vocal about wanting to get out of his record deal with Epic Records, which included taking to social media to express his frustrations with the label that signed him in 2014 — two years before he was sent to prison for conspiracy to commit murder and weapons possession — the rapper declared to his 5.6 million Instagram followers, ““I just sign my release papers.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anitta
Person
Wiz Khalifa
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor Turn Out for DJ Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Dedication Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. DJ Khaled drew several stars to his own star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, held on Monday on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, was attended by several of Khaled’s key collaborators and supporters, including the moguls Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs; artists Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and N.O.R.E.; label executives Sylvia Rhone (Epic Records), LA Reid (Hitco), Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown), Tunji Balogun (Def Jam), LaTrice Burnette (Island), Jeff Harleston (Universal Music Group) and Mark Shimmel (Dick Clark Productions); along with Cool & Dre, Reggie Saunders of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Def Jam Recordings
Vibe

Charlie Wilson, K-Ci, Johnny Gill, & Babyface Catch A Groove In “No Stoppin’ Us” Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. McFadden & Whitehead’s 1979 classic, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” has been flipped into a modern R&B jam. Reprised by Charlie Wilson, alongside Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci, “No Stoppin’ Us” is for those who needed something fresh to get down to. In spite of their distinct vocal stylings, the crooners mesh well together on the historic collaboration. The video initially appears like something straight out of an all-white party during Labor Day weekend, but later transforms into a show-stopping club scene as the men show up and show out with their metallic, fitted...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Bobby Shmurda Announces First Album Release In 7 Years, Claims He’s Being “Blackballed” By Music Industry

Click here to read the full article. Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda has revealed the release date for his long-awaited debut album, They Don’t Know, his first full-length musical project since being released from prison in February 2021 after serving a six-year sentence. Shmurda shared the news with his followers on Instagram, posting a picture of the cover of the album, which drops on April 29, with a caption embracing his transition from the major label system to being an independent artist. More from VIBE.comBobby Shmurda Released From Epic Records ContractNew Music Friday: Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Gucci Mane, Brandy,...
MUSIC
Variety

Kid Cudi Confirms His ‘Last Song’ With Kanye West: ‘He’s Not My Friend’

Click here to read the full article. Kid Cudi announced on Twitter that a track on Pusha T’s upcoming album, “It’s Almost Dry,” will be his last song with Kanye West. Cudi and Kanye had a public falling out in recent weeks after Kanye removed Cudi’s contributions on his “Donda 2” release. Cudi is friendly with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, who is in now in a high profile relationship with Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye co-produced with Pharrell the new Pusha T song that Cudi is featured on. “Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy