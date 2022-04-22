ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Earth Day: Meteorologists eying more extreme weather events

By Lonnie Quinn
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Earth Day: Meteorologists tracking more extreme weather events 04:01

NEW YORK -- Major storms are becoming more common, leaving destruction across our area.

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn looks at what's causing this change in the forecast.

Many of us watch the weather with a different eye these days. It seems more often than not, a forecast of rain or snow turns into a major event. All you have to do is look at the precipitation extremes of the last several years .

"It's along the lines of when it rains, it pours," David Robinson, New Jersey's State Climatologist at Rutgers University, told Quinn. "Excessive precipitation events have become more common over the last two decades or so. You can look back in the Northeast to Floyd in '99, Irene was a major event in 2011, and of course, Ida in September 1st of 2021."

Here's a little more detail: Floyd was a Category-4 hurricane that dropped more than 13 inches of rain. Irene was a tropical storm, but over a 48-hour period, it destroyed hundreds of homes and vital infrastructure.

Last year, Hurricane Ida broke rainfall records , as more than 3 inches fell in just over an hour. Rushing waters flooded subways and streets, and trapped people in their homes.

And only days before Ida hit, there was Henri, landing a one-two punch that devastated the Northeast.

"There was a time we would say, 'Hey, there's a big storm coming,' and people would kind of poo-poo it," Quinn asked fellow Meteorologist Joe Rao.

"Whenever we talk about flash flood watch or flash flood advisory or warning, people immediately are going to register in their minds -- 'What happened with Ida? Is this going to be like Ida, in terms of potential flooding?'" Rao replied.

Quinn joined Rao at the historic Belvedere Castle in Central Park. While it's one of the park's most iconic structure, for more than a century it has also been a critical New York weather recording station.

"We're able to see now storm systems, major storms, mega storms that we're seeing now in recent years, and make comparisons to the storms that we had using, again, this same location, the same equipment 40, 50 years ago, 60 years. We were able to tell whether or not we're seeing greater amounts of rain," Rao explained.

It is essential to weather reporting to establish these benchmarks for both daily forecasting and larger weather events.

But even with state-of-the-art technology at Belvedere and in our own station weather center, some storms just defy prediction.

"The forecasting of those very isolated storms that stall and sit in one place is still a long way from coming to any kind of high precision," said Robinson.

Robinson mentioned an extraordinary 2014 rain storm over Long Island that took everyone by surprise.

"To know that that would have set up on that particular day and it would have set up over Islip is just beyond our means," he said.

That training storm pummeled a relatively small area with nearly 14 inches in less than 24 hours. At its peak, almost 2 inches of rain fell in just 9 minutes.

There will likely be more extreme precipitation in our future, say the experts. One reason: As the Earth gets warmer, more water evaporates from oceans and land, setting a potential scene for wetter weather with all the moisture now being held in the atmosphere.

"We have had extreme weather events since the beginning of time... But we're seeing them now with greater frequency, or with greater magnitude, I'd say," Robinson said. "And we expect to see that pattern continue to increase."

Meanwhile, the science of forecasting is also getting better. Improving satellites and radar may not prevent dangerous weather, but they can mean earlier warnings to the public, helping to get people out of harm's way.

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/22 Friday forecast

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerToday will be a beautiful finish to the week with mostly sunny skies. It'll be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. A mild breeze with gusts to 20-25 mph will kick in for a time this afternoon as well.It stays quiet tonight with lows in the 40s for most (some 30s N&W). For Saturday, a bright morning will give way to some more clouds into the afternoon. A spotty late day shower is possible with highs around 60. Any lingering sprinkles early Sunday morning will give way to partly sunny skies. Temps will be tricky thanks to a stationary front setting up over the region. Highs will likely range from the 70s west to just the 50s out east (mid 60s for NYC). Monday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and staying on the cool side with temps in the upper 50s before a rain chance moves in at night.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Central Park Conservancy studying effects of climate change

NEW YORK -- For many New Yorkers, city parks are their only access to nature, but climate change is threatening our green spaces. Now, scientists are turning Central Park into a climate lab to research how the park is being impacted and to find new ways to protect the environment.Chris Wragge spoke with Central Park Conservancy Director of Research and Special Projects Salmaan Khan about the new project."What's at stake is the public's ability to access public, open green space. And, frankly, the actual park itself is as much at risk of being destroyed or hurt or damaged as any other space," Khan explained.Watch their full interview in the video above. CLICK HERE for more information.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 teaming with nonprofit to clean up coastline in Queens

NEW YORK -- For two decades a nonprofit has dedicated time and resources to cleaning up the coastline of College Point, Queens.In celebration of Earth Day, the organization wants to restore Big Rock Beach to its former glory and CBS2 will be there to help. Vanessa Murdock highlights Coastal Preservation Network in this month's #BetterTogether: Project Green.Plastic bottles, wrappers, foam, old tires and other unidentifiable debris clutter Big Rock Beach. There's a rusted out rig, too."It's heartbreaking to see all the trash and the plastic all the time because it really looks like nobody cares," Jim Kleven said.Kleven, a lifelong...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Volunteer: Cleanups have helped improve conditions in Jamaica Bay

NEW YORK -- Dozens of volunteers showed up to Jamaica Bay on Sunday for an Earth Day cleanup.CBS2's Leah Mishkin has more on the state of the shoreline and how these efforts help.Don Riepe fell in love with nature as a Boy Scout. His work, home, and volunteering all revolve around Jamaica Bay. The 82-year-old has been organizing cleanups since 1986.And pollution in the area, he says, has gotten better."It used to be worse 10, 20 years ago. But little by little through education and through different agencies getting more and more involved, more volunteer groups, the bay is getting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

