ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

1 hurt in Springfield Twp. crash

By Hanna Erdmann
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmfN9_0fH8nCox00

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after an accident Friday in Springfield Township.

The accident happened about 9:30 a.m. on East South Range Road, between Springfield Road and the township border.

WATCH: Bear spotted strolling in Canfield

Two vehicles were involved and a van was pushed down into a ditch. That driver was taken to the hospital.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Sports
Canfield, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Canfield, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Springfield, OH
City
Canfield, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Springfield Road#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WKBN

WKBN

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy