1 hurt in Springfield Twp. crash
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after an accident Friday in Springfield Township.
The accident happened about 9:30 a.m. on East South Range Road, between Springfield Road and the township border.
Two vehicles were involved and a van was pushed down into a ditch. That driver was taken to the hospital.
