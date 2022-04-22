ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

BrightDrop EV sets Guinness World Record: 260 miles on a single charge

By Brian Straight
freightwaves.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuinness World Records has certified a 260-mile drive from New York City to Washington, D.C., as the world’s longest electric van drive on a single charge. The announcement was made on Earth Day. The trip was completed using a BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric van hauling a FedEx (NYSE:...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

GM's Ultium EV "Heat Pump" Helps Range, Charging, & Acceleration

General Motors just announced a standard feature for its EVs that ride on the company's proprietary Ultium-based architecture. While not specifically called a heat pump in the press release, the special feature – coined "Ultium Energy Recovery" – will capture energy from the battery that may otherwise be wasted. The system then uses it to increase range, charging speed, and acceleration.
CARS
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Cars
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
City
Washington, DC
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Fedex Express#Gm#Goods And Services#Vehicles#Brightdrop Ev#Fdx#Ultium
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
Motorious

Barn Find 1970 Chevelle SS Is Solid Gold

It’s always great to hear amazing barn find car stories, but the tale behind this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is one of the best we’ve heard in a long time. You can hear the complete story in the included video, which we strongly encourage you to check out, because it’s really something. Let’s just say if you were to find a car like this, it’s a one in a million, golden opportunity.
CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
INCOME TAX
insideevs.com

Tesla No Longer Includes Charging Equipment With Vehicles; Cites Statistics

In a surprising move, Tesla has suddenly discontinued its longstanding practice of including charging equipment with its vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to comments on Twitter about the new policy by saying "Usage statistics were super low, so seemed wasteful". Every electric vehicle produced up until 2022 has included...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 New Cars With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News

As gas prices continue to skyrocket, you may be thinking about trading in your current ride for one that’s more economical — perhaps a new hybrid car or a compact hatchback? Not only will your wallet thank you when you visit the pump, but these new cars tend to be better for the environment. Additionally, they’re less expensive than buying a new electric vehicle. Below are five cars with the best gas mileage in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report.
GAS PRICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy